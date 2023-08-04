Auto populate address using Google Maps API

Hi,

I’ve encountered an issue in auto populating address fields in a form where user types it will automatically display addresses and when user selects an address it will auto populate in all fields including City, State and Post code. I need one additional field that is Suburbs(For a Australian website). This is the code I’ve tried. Anyone please shed some light to this?

Note: I got this from here https://developers-dot-devsite-v2-prod.appspot.com/maps/documentation/javascript/examples/places-autocomplete-addressform#maps_places_autocomplete_addressform-javascript

<form id="address-form" action="" method="get" autocomplete="off"> <label class="full-field"> <span class="form-label">Address*</span> <input id="ship-address" name="ship-address" required autocomplete="off" /> </label> <label class="full-field"> <span class="form-label">Suburb*</span> <input id="suburb" name="suburb" required /> </label> <label class="full-field"> <span class="form-label">City*</span> <input id="locality" name="locality" required /> </label> <label class="slim-field-left"> <span class="form-label">State*</span> <input id="state" name="state" required /> </label> <label class="slim-field-right" for="postal_code"> <span class="form-label">Postal code*</span> <input id="postcode" name="postcode" required /> </label> </form>