Auto populate address using Google Maps API

Hi,
I’ve encountered an issue in auto populating address fields in a form where user types it will automatically display addresses and when user selects an address it will auto populate in all fields including City, State and Post code. I need one additional field that is Suburbs(For a Australian website). This is the code I’ve tried. Anyone please shed some light to this?
Note: I got this from here https://developers-dot-devsite-v2-prod.appspot.com/maps/documentation/javascript/examples/places-autocomplete-addressform#maps_places_autocomplete_addressform-javascript
<form id="address-form" action="" method="get" autocomplete="off">
<label class="full-field">
<span class="form-label">Address*</span>
<input id="ship-address" name="ship-address" required autocomplete="off" />
</label>
<label class="full-field">
<span class="form-label">Suburb*</span>
<input id="suburb" name="suburb" required />
</label>
<label class="full-field">
<span class="form-label">City*</span>
<input id="locality" name="locality" required />
</label>
<label class="slim-field-left">
<span class="form-label">State*</span>
<input id="state" name="state" required />
</label>
<label class="slim-field-right" for="postal_code">
<span class="form-label">Postal code*</span>
<input id="postcode" name="postcode" required />
</label>
</form>
<script src="https://maps.googleapis.com/maps/api/js?key=YOUR_API_KEY&callback=initAutocomplete&libraries=places&v=weekly" defer></script>
// This sample uses the Places Autocomplete widget to:
// 1. Help the user select a place
// 2. Retrieve the address components associated with that place
// 3. Populate the form fields with those address components.
// This sample requires the Places library, Maps JavaScript API.
// Include the libraries=places parameter when you first load the API.
// For example: <script
// src="https://maps.googleapis.com/maps/api/js?key=YOUR_API_KEY&libraries=places">
let autocomplete;
let address1Field;
let address2Field;
let postalField;
function initAutocomplete() {
address1Field = document.querySelector("#ship-address");
address2Field = document.querySelector("#address2");
postalField = document.querySelector("#postcode");
// Create the autocomplete object, restricting the search predictions to
// addresses in the US and Canada.
autocomplete = new google.maps.places.Autocomplete(address1Field, {
componentRestrictions: { country: ["us", "ca"] },
fields: ["address_components", "geometry"],
types: ["address"],
});
address1Field.focus();
// When the user selects an address from the drop-down, populate the
// address fields in the form.
autocomplete.addListener("place_changed", fillInAddress);
}
function fillInAddress() {
// Get the place details from the autocomplete object.
const place = autocomplete.getPlace();
let address1 = "";
let postcode = "";
// Get each component of the address from the place details,
// and then fill-in the corresponding field on the form.
// place.address_components are google.maps.GeocoderAddressComponent objects
// which are documented at http://goo.gle/3l5i5Mr
for (const component of place.address_components) {
// @ts-ignore remove once typings fixed
const componentType = component.types[0];
switch (componentType) {
case "street_number": {
address1 = `${component.long_name} ${address1}`;
break;
}
case "route": {
address1 += component.short_name;
break;
}
case "postal_code": {
postcode = `${component.long_name}${postcode}`;
break;
}
case "postal_code_suffix": {
postcode = `${postcode}-${component.long_name}`;
break;
}
case "locality":
document.querySelector("#locality").value = component.long_name;
break;
case "administrative_area_level_1": {
document.querySelector("#state").value = component.short_name;
break;
}
case "country":
document.querySelector("#country").value = component.long_name;
break;
}
}
address1Field.value = address1;
postalField.value = postcode;
// After filling the form with address components from the Autocomplete
// prediction, set cursor focus on the second address line to encourage
// entry of subpremise information such as apartment, unit, or floor number.
address2Field.focus();
}
window.initAutocomplete = initAutocomplete;