Auto increment +1 in pattern javascript

I am trying to make a pattern where the code will auto-increment +1 to the last number in the pattern.

I wrote the code where it auto increments in a current pattern that is “ABC123” in the right manner but doesn’t know how to make it with my new pattern which is “ABC/11-22/1234”

var myPattern = 'ABC123'; let strings = myPattern.replace(/[0-9]/g, ""); let digits = (parseInt(myPattern.replace(/[^0-9]/g, "")) + 1).toString(); if (digits.length < 3) { digits = ("000" + digits).substr(-3); } myPattern = strings + digits; console.log(myPattern) //ABC124