Hi!

auto fill for dynamic rows is not working after sub service. its not automatically populating value of qty and tot4 from below code. it was working fine before choosen library which i needed for search option in drop down list

here is main code

<!DOCTYPE html> <html lang="en"> <head> <meta charset="utf-8"> <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1"> <title>Medicine Re-Location Form</title> <link rel="stylesheet" href="https://stackpath.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/4.5.2/css/bootstrap.min.css"> <link rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/chosen/1.8.7/chosen.min.css"> <link rel="stylesheet" href="stylechos.css"> <script src="https://code.jquery.com/jquery-3.7.1.min.js"></script> <script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/chosen/1.8.7/chosen.jquery.min.js"></script> </head> <body> <table class="table table-bordered"> <thead class="table-success" style="background-color: #3fbbc0;"> <tr> <th width="15%"><center>Department</center></th> <th width="15%"><center>Type</center></th> <th width="15%"><center>Service</center></th> <th width="10%"><center>Sub Service</center></th> <th width="10%"><center>Consultant</center></th> <th width="5%"><center>Qty</center></th> <th width="10%"><center>Total</center></th> <th width="20%"><center>Remarks</center></th> <th width="5%"></th> <button type="button" class="btn btn-sm btn-success" onclick="BtnAdd()">Add Item</button> </tr> </thead> <tbody id="TBody"> <tr id="TRow"> <td> <select class="form-control text-end" name="tech1[]" id="ggg" required onfocus="Calc(this);"> <option value="">Select Department</option> <?php include('db.php'); $sql = mysqli_query($con,"SELECT * FROM tech1"); while($row=mysqli_fetch_array($sql)) { echo '<option value="'.$row['techname'].'">'.$row['techname'].'</option>'; } ?> </select> </td> <td> <select class="country form-control text-end" name="country[]" id="country" required> <option value="">Select Type</option> <?php include('db1.php'); $query = "SELECT * FROM country"; $result = $con->query($query); if ($result->num_rows > 0) { while ($row = mysqli_fetch_assoc($result)) { echo '<option value="'.$row['id'].'">'.$row['name'].'</option>'; } } ?> </select> </td> <td> <select class="state form-control text-end" name="state[]" id="state" required> <option value="">Select Service</option> </select> </td> <td> <select class="city form-control text-end" name="city[]" id="city" required onchange="GetDetail(this.closest('tr'))"> <option value="">Select Machine</option> </select> </td> <td> <select class="form-control text-end" name="docname[]" id="iii" required onfocus="Calc(this);"> <option value="">Select Consult</option> <?php include('db.php'); $sql = mysqli_query($con,"SELECT * FROM consultant"); while($row=mysqli_fetch_array($sql)) { echo '<option value="'.$row['consultant_name'].'">'.$row['consultant_name'].'</option>'; } ?> </select> </td> <td><input type="text" class="qty form-control text-end" name="qty[]" id="ccc" onfocus="Calc(this);" required></td> <td><input type="text" class="tot4 form-control text-end" name="tot4[]" id="fff" oninput="Calc(this);" required></td> <td><input type="text" class="form-control text-end" name="remarks3[]" id="zzz"></td> <td class="NoPrint"><button type="button" class="btn btn-success" style="line-height: 1;" onclick="BtnDel(this)">x</button></td> </tr> </tbody> </table> <script> $(document).ready(function () { $('.state').chosen(); $('.city').chosen(); $(document).on("change", ".country", function(){ let row = $(this).closest("tr"); let country_id = $(this).val(); $.ajax({ method: "POST", url: "response.php", data: { id: country_id }, datatype: "html", success: function(data) { row.find(".state").html(data).trigger("chosen:updated"); row.find(".city").html('<option value="">Select Machine</option>').trigger("chosen:updated"); row.find('.qty').val(''); row.find('.price').val(''); row.find('.discunt').val(''); row.find('.tot4').val(''); } }); }); $(document).on("change", ".state", function(){ let row = $(this).closest("tr"); let state_id = $(this).val(); $.ajax({ method: "POST", url: "response.php", data: { sid: state_id }, datatype: "html", success: function(data) { row.find(".city").html(data).trigger("chosen:updated"); row.find('.qty').val(''); row.find('.price').val(''); row.find('.discunt').val(''); row.find('.tot4').val(''); } }); }); $(document).on("change", ".city", function(){ let row = $(this).closest("tr"); let city_id = $(this).val(); if (city_id.length == 0) { row.find('.qty').val(''); row.find('.price').val(''); row.find('.discunt').val(''); row.find('.tot4').val(''); } else { $.ajax({ url: 'response.php', type: 'POST', dataType: 'JSON', data: {cid: city_id}, success: function(response) { row.find('.qty').val(response.qty); row.find('.price').val(response.price); row.find('.discunt').val(response.discunt); row.find('.tot4').val(response.tot4); } }); } }); }); </script> <!-- Bootstrap Bundle JS --> <script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/bootstrap@5.2.3/dist/js/bootstrap.bundle.min.js" integrity="sha384-kenU1KFdBIe4zVF0s0G1M5b4hcpxyD9F7jL+jjXkk+Q2h455rYXK/7HAuoJl+0I4" crossorigin="anonymous"></script> </body> </html> <script type="text/javascript"> function GetPrint() { /*For Print*/ window.print(); } function BtnAdd() { /*Add Button*/ $('.state').chosen('destroy'); $('.city').chosen('destroy'); var v = $('#TRow').clone().appendTo('#TBody'); $(v).removeAttr('id'); $('.state').chosen({width: '100%'}); $('.city').chosen({width: '100%'}); $(v).find("input").val(''); $(v).find("input").autocomplete({ source: 'backend-script.php' }); $(v).removeClass("d-none"); $(v).find("th").first().html($('#TBody tr').length - 1); } function BtnDel(v) { /*Delete Button*/ $(v).parent().parent().remove(); GetTotal(); $("#TBody").find("tr").each( function(index) { $(this).find("th").first().html(index); } ); } function Calc(v) { /*Detail Calculation Each Row*/ var index = $(v).parent().parent().index(); var qqq1 = document.getElementsByName("qty[]")[index].value; var tot4 = document.getElementsByName("tot4[]")[index].value; document.getElementsByName("tot4[]")[index].value = tot4; GetTotal(); } function GetTotal() { /*Footer Calculation*/ var sum=0; var amts = document.getElementsByName("tot4[]"); for (let index = 0; index < amts.length; index++) { var tot4 = amts[index].value; sum = +(sum) + +(tot4) ; } document.getElementById("totbil").value = sum; var gst = document.getElementById("adv11").value; var net = +(sum) - +(gst); document.getElementById("netpayable1").value = net; } </script> <script type="text/javascript"> function GetPrint() { /*For Print*/ window.print(); } function BtnAdd1() { /*Add Button*/ var v = $("#TRow1").clone().appendTo("#TBody1") ; $(v).find("input").val(''); $(v).removeClass("d-none"); $(v).find("th").first().html($('#TBody1 tr').length - 1); } function BtnDel1(v) { /*Delete Button*/ $(v).parent().parent().remove(); GetTotal(); $("#TBody1").find("tr").each( function(index) { $(this).find("th").first().html(index); } ); } function Calc1(v) { /*Detail Calculation Each Row*/ var index = $(v).parent().parent().index(); var qqq1 = document.getElementsByName("machno1[]")[index].value; var mac1 = +qqq1 * 1 document.getElementsByName("mac1[]")[index].value = mac1; GetTotal1(); } function GetTotal1() { /*Footer Calculation*/ var sum1=0; var amts1 = document.getElementsByName("mac1[]"); for (let index = 0; index < amts1.length; index++) { var mac1 = amts1[index].value; sum1 = +(sum1) + +(mac1) ; } document.getElementById("payrecved").value = sum1; var gst5 = document.getElementById("netpayable1").value; var net5 = +(gst5) - +(sum1); document.getElementById("netpay1").value = net5; } </script>

here is response .php file