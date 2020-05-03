Authenticate and Authorize SPAs Created With Vanilla Javascript

I have been reading posts on creating SPAs using vanilla Javascript but I have not found any tutorials on how to Authenticate and Authorize users without using frameworks like Angular or others.

Currently the way that I authenticate and authorize users is I make an AJAX call to a DotNet Web API function which takes name and password as inputs. This API queries a database to check for the existence and role of the user. If the user exists, data which is appropriate for his/her role is grabbed and returned to the calling function on the front-end to be used to populate an empty DIV. This DIV which acts as the current web page is the only one visible while others are hidden using CSS display property of none.

The problem that I see with this approach is that it could be slow to render the page depending on the amount and type of content to be returned and the network connection speed. Also book marking a page could be problematic.

I would like to know if it’s even possible to Authenticate and Authorize users without using frameworks. If there is a way, I would like to know the easiest option where the learning curve isn’t too steep.