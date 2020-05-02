Authenticate and Authorize Single Page Apps Without FrameWork

I have been reading posts on creating SPAs using Vanilla Javascript but I have not found any tutorials on how to Authenticate and Authorize users without using frameworks like Angular or others.

I would like to know if it’s even possible to Authenticate and Authorize users without using frameworks. If there is a way, I would like to know the easiest option where the learning curve isn’t too steep.

Currently the way that I have been authenticating and authorizing users is I make an AJAX call to a dotnet Web API function which takes name and password as input. This API queries a database to check for existence and role of the user. If the user exists, data which is appropriate for his/her role is grabbed and returned to the calling function on the front-end to be used to populate a DIV. This DIV which acts as the web page is the only one visible while others are hidden using CSS display property of none.

The problem that I see with this approach is that it could be slow to render depending on the amount of content to be returned and the network connection speed. Also book marking a page could be problematic.