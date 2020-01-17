Attempting to understand element border behavior

May I bother someone to help me understand some rudimentary float behavior?

My objective is to style a border around a div element with an id called “container.”

Nested within the “container” element is a div element with id called called “footer.”

I have styled a border for the “container” div. However, the border does not enclose the footer.

Furthermore, if I delete the unordered list with id called “nav”, the border collapses to a line at the very top of the container element.

Question 1: Why does the container element border not enclose the footer, though the footer is nested within the border?

Question 2: Why does the border completely collapse when I remove the list, rather than enclosing the footer and main content?

To note, I have attempted to strip down the code to the minimal. If I need to strip out more, please let me know. If so, my apologies in advance.

<head> <link rel="stylesheet" href="stylesheets/stylesheet_designeco.css" type="text/css" /> </head> <body> <!-- PAGE --> <div id="page"> <!-- CONTAINER --> <div id="container"> <!-- MAIN CONTENT #1 --> <div class="maincontent"> <p> Main Content </p> </div> <!-- END OF MAIN CONTENT --> <!-- NAVIGATION --> <ul id="nav"> <li> Link </li> </ul> <!-- END NAV --> <!-- FOOTER --> <div id="footer"> Footer </div> <!-- END FOOTER --> </div> <!-- END CONTAINER --> </div> <!-- END PAGE --> </body>