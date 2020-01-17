Attempting to understand element border behavior

May I bother someone to help me understand some rudimentary float behavior?

My objective is to style a border around a div element with an id called “container.”

Nested within the “container” element is a div element with id called called “footer.”

I have styled a border for the “container” div. However, the border does not enclose the footer.

Furthermore, if I delete the unordered list with id called “nav”, the border collapses to a line at the very top of the container element.

Question 1: Why does the container element border not enclose the footer, though the footer is nested within the border?

Question 2: Why does the border completely collapse when I remove the list, rather than enclosing the footer and main content?

To note, I have attempted to strip down the code to the minimal. If I need to strip out more, please let me know. If so, my apologies in advance.

<head>
	<link rel="stylesheet" href="stylesheets/stylesheet_designeco.css" 
	    type="text/css" />
</head>
<body>
    <!--  PAGE  -->
    <div id="page">
        <!--   CONTAINER   -->  
        <div id="container">
	    <!--   MAIN CONTENT #1   -->	
            <div class="maincontent">
                <p>  
                     Main Content
                </p>
	    </div>
	    <!-- END OF MAIN CONTENT -->
            <!--      NAVIGATION     -->
            <ul id="nav">
                <li>
                     Link
                </li>
           </ul> 
           <!--     END NAV     -->
	   <!--     FOOTER      -->
	       <div id="footer">
	           Footer
	       </div>
	   <!--   END FOOTER       -->  
       </div>
       <!--   END CONTAINER   -->
   </div>
   <!--   END PAGE   -->
</body>


div#page {
	width: 100%;
	margin: auto;
	}
#container {
    min-width: 300px;
    max-width: 360px;
    border: solid 1px;
    font-size: 20px;
    }
/* ----------   HEADER ---------- */
div.header {
    float: left;
    }
h1.banner_main {
    margin-top: 0em;
    }
/* ----------  END HEADER   ---------------------*/
/* ---------- MAIN CONTENT  ---------- */
div.maincontent {
	float: left;
	width: 100%;
	margin-top: -1em;
	margin-bottom: 0em;
	/*  border: solid 1px #CCA352;  */
	}
p    {
	margin-top: 1.1em;
	}
/* ---------- END MAIN CONTENT  ---------- */
/* ---------- SITE NAV BEGIN 88888 ---------- */
#nav {
	 list-style-type: none;
	 font-weight: bold;
	 }
/* ---------- SITE NAV END ---------- */
/* ---------- BEGINNING of FOOTER ---------- */
#footer {
       float: left;
        clear: left;
	width: auto;
	text-align: center;
	margin-top: 1.5em;
	margin-bottom: 0.5em;
	margin-left: 5%;
	margin-right: 5%;
	}
/* ---------- END of FOOTER ---------- */
The real question is: Why are you floating everything?
There are many far better ways to create a page layout these days that don’t involve having to clear floats.
Though I will looks at some of the specific questions when I’ve had a closer look at the code.

Thanks for glancing at it.

To answer the meta-question, for now I need to post a minimal version of my website to accomplish a couple of goals for my business. I plan to restyle.

To note, I attempted to re-code the site using display: table, following examples from a sitepoint book I bought a few years back. I was careful and strict about the code structure, following the example to the detail and it did not work. I wasted several hours trying to get it to work based on that book and finally ran out of time.

As is, my website is up and functioning without the border styling, but I’d like to add style as I have the time.

Guessing at your intended layout, many elements have 100% width. It’s worth noting that the default width of block objects is auto which pretty much means “fill the container width, accounting for margins and padding” which is actually a lot more useful than 100%.
So given this, there is no need for floats, they will only cause you unnecssary complications.
Since you don’t appear to have columns, I don;t see the need for display table either, though I maybe don’t really know your intended layout.

Returning to the original questions.

  1. As I suspected, the floats need to be cleared, that needs a “clearfix” to contain it.
  2. I’m not sure what you mean.

Though I still doubt you need any flots here. But if you can supply a simple sketch of the intended layout, I’m sure a better solution could be offered.

Thanks again. As I read your response, I realize that my floats were a relic from my old 3-column structure. So… I’ll remove them and see how that works, at least for the version for mobile devices. In terms of the clearing, thanks for clarification on that. When applying floats to the two-column version for laptops (yet unwritten), I’ll rethink through all those clearing and width issues and then rethink the design and layout. I really appreciate your thoughts on this.

For multi column layouts, floats are mostly considered a thing of the past. There are several options depending on the type of column behaviour you want. There is flex-box, grid, columns, inline-blocks and display table you know about and is proven to work, so if you can’t get it working, I’m sure you could get help.

Again, the modern way is not to have separate versions, but to have a fluid design, then throw in a media query where necessary to adjust the layout to a different screen size.

Again, thanks.

For sure I’ll be using media queries with separate css files, maybe three versions.

For the wider screens, I"ll use two maybe three columns. The outside columns will merely serve to hold some images, links and quotations that won’t display for the mobile device or will display below the fold. Perhaps I should revisit the css tables for that. I’ll look around to see if I can find some useful literature on them.

The site will remain minimal for a couple of years as I build the business (which is not IT related). After that, if I decide to build it up, I’ll pay a local developer to build it up.

The site merely lists my professional services (ecosystem design and education) and information pertaining to those services and to my background. I don’t sell anything from it, and most of my work will come from referrals. I’ll always strive for a minimalist theme.