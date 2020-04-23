Attempting to understand element border behavior

May I bother someone to help me understand some rudimentary float behavior?
My objective is to style a border around a div element with an id called “container.”
Nested within the “container” element is a div element with id called called “footer.”
I have styled a border for the “container” div. However, the border does not enclose the footer.
Furthermore, if I delete the unordered list with id called “nav”, the border collapses to a line at the very top of the container element.
Question 1: Why does the container element border not enclose the footer, though the footer is nested within the border?
Question 2: Why does the border completely collapse when I remove the list, rather than enclosing the footer and main content?
To note, I have attempted to strip down the code to the minimal. If I need to strip out more, please let me know. If so, my apologies in advance.
<head>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="stylesheets/stylesheet_designeco.css"
type="text/css" />
</head>
<body>
<!-- PAGE -->
<div id="page">
<!-- CONTAINER -->
<div id="container">
<!-- MAIN CONTENT #1 -->
<div class="maincontent">
<p>
Main Content
</p>
</div>
<!-- END OF MAIN CONTENT -->
<!-- NAVIGATION -->
<ul id="nav">
<li>
Link
</li>
</ul>
<!-- END NAV -->
<!-- FOOTER -->
<div id="footer">
Footer
</div>
<!-- END FOOTER -->
</div>
<!-- END CONTAINER -->
</div>
<!-- END PAGE -->
</body>
div#page {
width: 100%;
margin: auto;
}
#container {
min-width: 300px;
max-width: 360px;
border: solid 1px;
font-size: 20px;
}
/* ---------- HEADER ---------- */
div.header {
float: left;
}
h1.banner_main {
margin-top: 0em;
}
/* ---------- END HEADER ---------------------*/
/* ---------- MAIN CONTENT ---------- */
div.maincontent {
float: left;
width: 100%;
margin-top: -1em;
margin-bottom: 0em;
/* border: solid 1px #CCA352; */
}
p {
margin-top: 1.1em;
}
/* ---------- END MAIN CONTENT ---------- */
/* ---------- SITE NAV BEGIN 88888 ---------- */
#nav {
list-style-type: none;
font-weight: bold;
}
/* ---------- SITE NAV END ---------- */
/* ---------- BEGINNING of FOOTER ---------- */
#footer {
float: left;
clear: left;
width: auto;
text-align: center;
margin-top: 1.5em;
margin-bottom: 0.5em;
margin-left: 5%;
margin-right: 5%;
}
/* ---------- END of FOOTER ---------- */