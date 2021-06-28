Attempting to create a frequently asked question accordion

<div class="wfaq">
<div class="frasqu">
<div class="hspan"><h5>What if I change my mind?</h5><span>+</span></div>
<p>The Benchmark Free Starter Plan was created to let you test out all our key features and tools at no cost.</p>
</div>
</div>
Question:
Is the semantic design correct or can this be further minimized or some alternative way to write the HTML part.
Objective: I wanted to create one frequently asked question accordion like this one →
The CSS:
.hspan {
display: flex;
justify-content: space-between;
}
.hspan span {
font-size: 3rem;
display: flex;
align-items: center;
}
The recursive units will be like this one(additional information for understanding)
<div class="wfaq">
<div class="frasqu"></div>
<div class="frasqu"></div>
<div class="frasqu"></div>
<div class="frasqu"></div>
<div class="frasqu"></div>
<div class="frasqu"></div>
</div>