Attempting to create a frequently asked question accordion

HTML & CSS
<div class="wfaq">
	<div class="frasqu">
		<div class="hspan"><h5>What if I change my mind?</h5><span>+</span></div>
		<p>The Benchmark Free Starter Plan was created to let you test out all our key features and tools at no cost.</p>
	</div>
</div>

Question:
Is the semantic design correct or can this be further minimized or some alternative way to write the HTML part.

Objective: I wanted to create one frequently asked question accordion like this one →

image
The CSS:

.hspan {
	display: flex;
	justify-content: space-between;
}
.hspan span {
	font-size: 3rem;
	display: flex;
	align-items: center;
}

The recursive units will be like this one(additional information for understanding)

<div class="wfaq">
	<div class="frasqu"></div>
	<div class="frasqu"></div>
	<div class="frasqu"></div>
	<div class="frasqu"></div>
	<div class="frasqu"></div>
	<div class="frasqu"></div>
</div>
Have you thought of using <details> and <summary>?

Thanks, but I do not know about them. Let me browse the internet.

This codepen (not mine) might help both to explain details… summary and in creating what you’re fter.

And all this is happening without writing sinle line of javascript, Right?
Its only down side is that it(summary) doesnt works with the Internet Explorer →

image
Mozila reference

Right.

If you would have been in my place what would be your decison knowing that it has IE compatibility issue?

Given that IE is no longer supported I don’t consider that an issue - although I understand some devs would want/need to provide IE support.

In practice I have never opened Internet Explorer in the best of my memory, but there may be people who may be using that browser in some part of the world.