Attempting to create a frequently asked question accordion

<div class="wfaq"> <div class="frasqu"> <div class="hspan"><h5>What if I change my mind?</h5><span>+</span></div> <p>The Benchmark Free Starter Plan was created to let you test out all our key features and tools at no cost.</p> </div> </div>

Question:

Is the semantic design correct or can this be further minimized or some alternative way to write the HTML part.

Objective: I wanted to create one frequently asked question accordion like this one →

The CSS:

.hspan { display: flex; justify-content: space-between; } .hspan span { font-size: 3rem; display: flex; align-items: center; }

The recursive units will be like this one(additional information for understanding)