Attempting to create a frequently asked question accordion

HTML & CSS
#1 
<div class="wfaq">
	<div class="frasqu">
		<div class="hspan"><h5>What if I change my mind?</h5><span>+</span></div>
		<p>The Benchmark Free Starter Plan was created to let you test out all our key features and tools at no cost.</p>
	</div>
</div>

Question:
Is the semantic design correct or can this be further minimized or some alternative way to write the HTML part.

Objective: I wanted to create one frequently asked question accordion like this one →

image
image938×517 21.2 KB

The CSS:

.hspan {
	display: flex;
	justify-content: space-between;
}
.hspan span {
	font-size: 3rem;
	display: flex;
	align-items: center;
}

The recursive units will be like this one(additional information for understanding)

<div class="wfaq">
	<div class="frasqu"></div>
	<div class="frasqu"></div>
	<div class="frasqu"></div>
	<div class="frasqu"></div>
	<div class="frasqu"></div>
	<div class="frasqu"></div>
</div>
#2

Have you thought of using <details> and <summary>?

1 Like
#3

Thanks, but I do not know about them. Let me browse the internet.