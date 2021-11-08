Attaching Javascript documentation to VSCode

JavaScript
Hi, I’m using Visual Studio Code 1.61.2 to write javascript.
Let’s say i write something like this

function longest(list) {
  const lengths = list.map((str, index) => ({
    index,
    length: str.length
  }));

  console.dir(lengths);

  const i = lengths.reduce(
    (acc, obj) => (obj.length > acc ? obj.index : acc),
    -1
  );

  return list[i];
}

Using a Mac I can put the cursor over either console or dir and press Command and view the documentation in a popup.

This does not work on the .map method.
How do I configure VSCode so that I can see the method information for .map ?

I want it to link to an explanation as comprehensive as https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/JavaScript/Reference/Global_Objects/Array/map

Thanks

Jon