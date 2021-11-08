Attaching Javascript documentation to VSCode

Hi, I’m using Visual Studio Code 1.61.2 to write javascript.

Let’s say i write something like this

function longest(list) { const lengths = list.map((str, index) => ({ index, length: str.length })); console.dir(lengths); const i = lengths.reduce( (acc, obj) => (obj.length > acc ? obj.index : acc), -1 ); return list[i]; }

Using a Mac I can put the cursor over either console or dir and press Command and view the documentation in a popup.

This does not work on the .map method.

How do I configure VSCode so that I can see the method information for .map ?

I want it to link to an explanation as comprehensive as https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/JavaScript/Reference/Global_Objects/Array/map

Thanks

Jon