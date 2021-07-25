Attaching a working audio player to a different code

JavaScript
#1

Here is a working toggle audio player
https://jsfiddle.net/sw0ot32z/

And I would like to attach it to this.
https://jsfiddle.net/vsb9u40g/

What is the best way to do this?

It would be working by itself with nothing else on the page.

#2

I won’t be involved with this as it illegally breaches the terms and conditions that are involved.

#3

Even when the authors say it is legally ok?

#4

It’s not worth the risk for any of us here.

#5
#6