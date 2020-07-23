At what point is it OK to ask for help?

One piece of advice that I myself have not gotten good at doing is to keep track of what you do to try to solve the problem. There are at least two reasons to do that. For one, sometimes I think something is not helpful but then later I wish I had saved a bookmark to it. But you do not want to do that so much that you have too many bookmarks. Perhaps a file that is kept temporarily until the problem is solved and then after that only keep the links that are helpful. The second reason to keep track of what you have tried is so you can explain in your question what you have tried and why none of them help. People that help are much more likely to help if they can see you have tried.

Another criteria is too ask a question after exhausting the searches of documentation, such as Google searches (but documentation often has its own search mechanism) and going through the results that seem relevant. You will not likely read all of all results. Do multiple searches using a variety of search criteria (keywords or whatever).

You are most likely to get help with a difficult problem if you make it interesting. If people that can help consider the question to be a good question them they will be eager to help.

As for time, it depends. I have spent two hours just writing a question and that is not an exaggeration.

Also, I have seen good documentation and I have seen bad documentation. When I read documentation and I know the the answer is not someplace it should be I am more likely to ask for help sooner after trying to find answers anywhere else.