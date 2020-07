I’m learning front-end coding and I am working towards a job. I am learning on my own, with no teachers or peers. When you get a seemingly insurmountable problem and have spent a lot of time trying to figure it out, but can’t quite get it, when is it OK to ask for help? On one side, I want to figure everything out on my own, and on the other, it can be very frustrating and feels like hitting a brick wall.

What is your opinion on this matter?