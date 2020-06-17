Asynchronous code not working

for (var i = 0; i < 100; i++) {
var request = new XMLHttpRequest();
request.open('GET', 'data.txt', false);
request.send();
if (request.status===200) {
console.log(request);
document.writeln(request.responseText);
}
}
the above code whose live version is here on the server is actually synchronous.
But when I convert this to asynchronous:
request.open('GET', 'data.txt', true);
Expected result →
In the real-time
hello world would print in the browser w/o waiting for all the 100 requests to be processed.
But that is not happening.