Async library error in terminal while running Ethereum Smart Contracts test with mocha?

I˙m having issues with running some ethereum smart contracts tests in Mocha. Im trying to deploy a contract using async. I inquired about this issue in the Mocha help forums and was informed that the nature of the error is with async.

async version is 2.6.2

async-await version is 0.1.40

Inbox.test.js:

const assert = require("assert"); const ganache = require("ganache-cli"); const Web3 = require("web3"); const web3 = new Web3(ganache.provider()); const {interface, bytecode} = require("../compile"); let accounts; let inbox; beforeEach(async ()=> { //get a a list of all accounts accounts = await web3.eth.getAccounts(); // Use one of those accounts to deploy the contract inbox = await new web3.eth.Contract(JSON.parse(interface)) .deploy({ data: bytecode, arguments: ["Hi there!"] }) .send({ from: accounts[0], gas: "1000000" }); }); describe ("Inboxxx", () => { it("this deploys a contract", () => { console.log(inbox); }); });

package.json:

{ "name": "inbox", "version": "1.0.0", "description": "", "main": "index.js", "scripts": { "test": "mocha" }, "author": "", "license": "ISC", "dependencies": { "async": "^2.6.2", "async-await": "^0.1.40", "ganache-cli": "^6.0.3", "mocha": "^4.0.1", "save": "^2.4.0", "solc": "^0.4.19", "web3": "^1.0.0-beta.26" } }

compile.js

const path = require("path"); const fs = require("fs"); const solc = require("solc") const inboxPath = path.resolve(__dirname, "contracts", "Inbox.sol"); const source = fs.readFileSync(inboxPath, "utf8"); module.exports = solc.compile(source,1).contracts[":Inbox"];

After i run: npm run test // in my cmd I get this output

I tried clearing my npm cache, unistalling async / async await with a newer version but with no luck, the error still presists.

I˙m doing a solidity ethereum course od Udemy but I don`t get any answers from their side so I would really appreciate some help here…

Tnx