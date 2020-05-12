Async library error in terminal while running Ethereum Smart Contracts test with mocha?

#1

Hello ,
I˙m having issues with running some ethereum smart contracts tests in Mocha. Im trying to deploy a contract using async. I inquired about this issue in the Mocha help forums and was informed that the nature of the error is with async.

async version is 2.6.2
async-await version is 0.1.40

Inbox.test.js:

const assert = require("assert");
const ganache = require("ganache-cli");
const Web3 = require("web3");
const web3 = new Web3(ganache.provider());
const {interface, bytecode} = require("../compile");

let accounts;
let inbox;

beforeEach(async ()=> {

//get a a list of all accounts

	accounts = await  web3.eth.getAccounts();

// Use one of those accounts to deploy the contract

	inbox =  await new   web3.eth.Contract(JSON.parse(interface))
	.deploy({ data: bytecode, arguments: ["Hi there!"] })
	.send({ from: accounts[0], gas: "1000000" });

});

describe ("Inboxxx", () => {

	it("this deploys a contract", () => {

		console.log(inbox);
	});
});

package.json:

{
  "name": "inbox",
  "version": "1.0.0",
  "description": "",
  "main": "index.js",
  "scripts": {
    "test": "mocha"
  },
  "author": "",
  "license": "ISC",
  "dependencies": {
   "async": "^2.6.2",
   "async-await": "^0.1.40",
    "ganache-cli": "^6.0.3",
    "mocha": "^4.0.1",
    "save": "^2.4.0",
    "solc": "^0.4.19",
    "web3": "^1.0.0-beta.26"
  }
}

compile.js

const path = require("path");
const fs = require("fs");
const solc = require("solc")


const inboxPath = path.resolve(__dirname, "contracts", "Inbox.sol");
const source = fs.readFileSync(inboxPath, "utf8");


module.exports = solc.compile(source,1).contracts[":Inbox"];

After i run: npm run test // in my cmd I get this output

cmd-mocha error
cmd-mocha error1860×769 156 KB

I tried clearing my npm cache, unistalling async / async await with a newer version but with no luck, the error still presists.

I˙m doing a solidity ethereum course od Udemy but I don`t get any answers from their side so I would really appreciate some help here…

Tnx