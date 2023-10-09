Async Function Cannot Access an Array of Objects Updated by Another ASYNC Function

I have two ASYNC functions as follows:

let prodIDs = []; createTable(); displayProdTable(); async function createTable(){ const IDs = await axios.get('MyURL'); for(let i=0; i<IDs.length; i++){ prodIDs.push({id:IDs.data[i].id, model:IDs.data[i].model}) } } async function createTable(){ let table = document.createElement('table'); table.setAttribute('id', 'prod-table'); let tr = document.createElement('tr'); for(let i = 0; i<prodIDs.length; i++){ let td = document.createElement('td'); td.innerText = prodIDs[i].id; tr.append(td); } table.append(tr) document.body.append(table); }

The issue I have is that prodIDs is null inside of the createTable function. Upon debugging I can see that there is a small blue square icon with the letter i inside of it next to the prodIDs array. I think it means that my array is empty. I’ve read that this issue is due to the array not being ready to be accessed yet and that I need to use a promise or an a sync/await function to resolve it. I am using async and await functions to fill the prodIDs array data and to read its data but for some reason I’m still getting this issue. Please help explain where I went wrong.