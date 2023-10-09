Async Function Cannot Access an Array of Objects Updated by Another ASYNC Function

JavaScript
I have two ASYNC functions as follows:

let prodIDs = [];
createTable();
displayProdTable();
async function createTable(){
  const IDs = await axios.get('MyURL');
  for(let i=0; i<IDs.length; i++){
    prodIDs.push({id:IDs.data[i].id, model:IDs.data[i].model})
  }
}

async function createTable(){

 let table = document.createElement('table');        
 table.setAttribute('id', 'prod-table');

  let tr = document.createElement('tr'); 
  
  for(let i = 0; i<prodIDs.length; i++){
   let td = document.createElement('td'); 
    td.innerText = prodIDs[i].id;
    tr.append(td);
  }
 table.append(tr)
 document.body.append(table);
}

The issue I have is that prodIDs is null inside of the createTable function. Upon debugging I can see that there is a small blue square icon with the letter i inside of it next to the prodIDs array. I think it means that my array is empty. I’ve read that this issue is due to the array not being ready to be accessed yet and that I need to use a promise or an a sync/await function to resolve it. I am using async and await functions to fill the prodIDs array data and to read its data but for some reason I’m still getting this issue. Please help explain where I went wrong.