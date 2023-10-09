Async Function Cannot Access an Array of Objects Updated by Another ASYNC Function

I have two ASYNC functions as follows:
let prodIDs = [];
createTable();
displayProdTable();
async function createTable(){
const IDs = await axios.get('MyURL');
for(let i=0; i<IDs.length; i++){
prodIDs.push({id:IDs.data[i].id, model:IDs.data[i].model})
}
}
async function createTable(){
let table = document.createElement('table');
table.setAttribute('id', 'prod-table');
let tr = document.createElement('tr');
for(let i = 0; i<prodIDs.length; i++){
let td = document.createElement('td');
td.innerText = prodIDs[i].id;
tr.append(td);
}
table.append(tr)
document.body.append(table);
}
The issue I have is that prodIDs is null inside of the createTable function. Upon debugging I can see that there is a small blue square icon with the letter i inside of it next to the prodIDs array. I think it means that my array is empty. I’ve read that this issue is due to the array not being ready to be accessed yet and that I need to use a promise or an a sync/await function to resolve it. I am using async and await functions to fill the prodIDs array data and to read its data but for some reason I’m still getting this issue. Please help explain where I went wrong.