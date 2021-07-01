Async Await for a loop within a loop

Hello, I have been hitting my head against the wall on this one. I am trying to use a for loop to console.log numbers with a setTimeout to create a delay effect.

This code works fine:

async function loop() { for (let i = 0; i < 2; i++) { await delay(i); } }; function delay(i) { return new Promise((resolve, reject) => { console.log(i); setTimeout(resolve, 1000); }); } loop();

^ So when I run this code I get:

0

1

logged into the console and each number shows 1000 milliseconds after the last. All well and good! BUT what I want to do is run a loop WITHIN a loop which is what is generating the delay.

I want the console to show this with 1 second delays between:

0,0

0,1

0,2

1,0

1,1

1,2

Here is what I have so far:

async function loop() { for (let i = 0; i < 2; i++) { await loop2(i); } }; function loop2(i) { return new Promise(async (resolve, reject) => { for (let i2 = 0; i2 < 3; i2++) { await delay(i, i2); } }); } function delay(i, i2) { return new Promise((resolve, reject) => { console.log(i+','+i2); setTimeout(resolve, 1000); }); } loop();

So, what happens when I run this code is that the first for loop is “blocked” after it runs through it’s first iteration. I don’t completely understand why the “await” is blocking the loop from completing. Could someone please help me?

Thanks so much in advance!