Async Await for a loop within a loop

Hello, I have been hitting my head against the wall on this one. I am trying to use a for loop to console.log numbers with a setTimeout to create a delay effect.
This code works fine:
async function loop() {
for (let i = 0; i < 1; i++) {
await delay(i);
}
};
function delay(i) {
return new Promise((resolve, reject) => {
console.log(i);
setTimeout(resolve, 1000);
});
}
loop();
^ So when I run this code I get:
0
1
logged into the console and each number shows 1000 milliseconds after the last. All well and good! BUT what I want to do is run a loop WITHIN a loop which is what is generating the delay.
I want the console to show this with 1 second delays between:
0,0
0,1
0,2
1,0
1,1
1,2
Here is what I have so far:
async function loop() {
for (let i = 0; i < 1; i++) {
await loop2(i);
}
};
function loop2(i) {
return new Promise(async (resolve, reject) => {
for (let i2 = 0; i2 < 3; i2++) {
await delay(i, i2);
}
});
}
function delay(i, i2) {
return new Promise((resolve, reject) => {
console.log(i+','+i2);
setTimeout(resolve, 1000);
});
}
loop();
So, what happens when I run this code is that the first for loop is “blocked” after it runs through it’s first iteration. I don’t completely understand why the “await” is blocking the loop from completing. Could someone please help me?
Thanks so much in advance!