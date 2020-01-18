Astra Theme. Forced HTTPS. SSL working. Some links show "Not fully secure"

Three days back I decided to get a website going. I’m still tweaking it and adding content. I used a template from Astra theme which I have modified with my own pictures.

Having SEO background. I know is very important to provide a secure connection. You can see in the blog URL at the top the secure lock is there: https://www.reyrrodriguez.com/blog/ (try to navigate to the home page. The lock goes away.)

I think it may have to do with the images… but I already used a “Search Replace” plug in within wordpress admin area and I made it so every instance of http, became https. Some 58 changes were made. Based on cloudflare my website is serving encrypted connection via TLS v 1.3: https://prnt.sc/piwnve

I also made sure to force HTTPS within wordpress/siteground settings. Right now I’m clonning the whole database which I accessed via FTP (Filezilla)… is some 1000+ files.I will try to use a tool to load all the files and search for “http”… to see if is anywhere.

My question is. If I can’t find any matches… what else can I do to try to get the lock to show on all pages?

Appreciate:

-Rey