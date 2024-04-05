Associated Accounts Section Of User Profiles (Errors)

Dear Administrators and Fellow Members,

I’ve encountered some issues while trying to connect my social media accounts as “Associated Accounts” through my user profile on our platform. Despite several attempts, I’ve faced errors with Facebook, Twitter, and Google.

Below are the details of the errors for each platform, along with the specific messages I received…

Facebook

Upon attempting to connect to my Facebook account, I received a message indicating, “This app is not currently accessible, and the developer is aware of the issue. You will be able to log in when the app is reactivated.”

Additionally, there was an error regarding URL loading, stating, “Can’t load URL: The domain of this URL isn’t included in the app’s domains.” There might be a configuration issue with the app’s domain settings.

The provided link redirected to a closure dialogue on Facebook but did not resolve the issue.

Twitter:

While trying to link my Twitter account, the process was interrupted with a simple error message: “An error occurred when starting authorisation. Please try again.”

I’ve attempted this with the same outcome several times, suggesting a possible issue in the authorisation start process.

Google:

When I attempted to associate my Google account, I received an “Access blocked: authorisation error” message, specifying my email address and indicating that “The OAuth client was deleted.”

This error suggests that the OAuth client linked to your platform has been deleted or is no longer active.

To the site administrators, could you please investigate these errors? It would be beneficial to understand whether these are known issues with ongoing resolutions or if specific steps need to be taken by us, the users. Additionally, if some updates or workarounds can be shared, it would significantly enhance our experience and utilisation of the platform.

To my fellow members, if anyone has experienced similar issues and found a solution, I would greatly appreciate your insights. Sharing your experiences could help others facing the same problems.

Thank you all for your attention to this matter. I look forward to any guidance, updates, or solutions that can be provided.

Michael