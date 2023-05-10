Associate value with mouse double click in field

JavaScript
1

Hi, may I ask a script correction? I would like to associate a text with mouse double click in a field. This script works except for the final part:

const field = document.querySelector('#titoDs')
field.addEventListener("dblclick", (e) => {field.value = 'some text'});

The problem is that the text I type in the field gets cleared when I re-doubleclick.
Thank you!.

2

What do you WANT it to do instead?

3

Here’s a video explanation, Hutley

4

The video states the problem, not the expected result. From what I can see, your script does exactly what you’ve told it to do. “When i doubleclick the box, set the text in the box to ‘text’.”

5

I would simply like to replace a double click with a standard text, without anything being deleted every time I type. So a sort of hotkey

6

So you want it to ADD the text on double click. Do you want it to add the text at the beginning of what was typed, or at the end?

7

At any point of a text.

8

so at the end (of where it is when you double click). Sure.

field.value = field.value + "some text"

(for those that follow: Yes I know I can shorthand that, but i’m demonstrating the full form so it’s easier to understand what’s happening)

9

It work fine now, thanks m_hutley!!!

