Assigning numbers to child elements within individual parents

Hi there,

I’m attempting to assign a number to child elements depending on the number of elements within a set of containers.

For example, container 1 contains 2 elements so the child elements would be assigned numbers 1 & 2 respectively. Container 2 contains 3 elements so they would be assigned numbers 1, 2 & 3 respectively.

Here is what I’ve got so far but the code is targeting the child elements as a whole, rather than taking into account their containers. I imagine it’s a case of adjusting the targeting?

$('.container a.link').each(function (i) { $(this).data('linkNumber', { number: ++i }); linkNumberIdent = 'link--' + 'child' + $(this).data('linkNumber').number; $(this).addClass(linkNumberIdent); });

So far I’ve tried using children() to specify it, but it doesn’t work at all. My thought was that using children() would target each child element of the container.

$('.container').children('a.link').each(function (i) { $(this).data('linkNumber', { number: ++i }); linkNumberIdent = 'link--' + 'child' + $(this).data('linkNumber').number; $(this).addClass(linkNumberIdent); });

Please let me know if anyone has any thoughts!

Thanks in advance.