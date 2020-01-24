Assigning numbers to child elements within individual parents

Hi there,
I’m attempting to assign a number to child elements depending on the number of elements within a set of containers.
For example, container 1 contains 2 elements so the child elements would be assigned numbers 1 & 2 respectively. Container 2 contains 3 elements so they would be assigned numbers 1, 2 & 3 respectively.
Here is what I’ve got so far but the code is targeting the child elements as a whole, rather than taking into account their containers. I imagine it’s a case of adjusting the targeting?
$('.container a.link').each(function (i) {
$(this).data('linkNumber', { number: ++i });
linkNumberIdent = 'link--' + 'child' + $(this).data('linkNumber').number;
$(this).addClass(linkNumberIdent);
});
So far I’ve tried using children() to specify it, but it doesn’t work at all. My thought was that using children() would target each child element of the container.
$('.container').children('a.link').each(function (i) {
$(this).data('linkNumber', { number: ++i });
linkNumberIdent = 'link--' + 'child' + $(this).data('linkNumber').number;
$(this).addClass(linkNumberIdent);
});
Please let me know if anyone has any thoughts!
Thanks in advance.