Assigning numbers to child elements within individual parents

#1

Hi there,

I’m attempting to assign a number to child elements depending on the number of elements within a set of containers.

For example, container 1 contains 2 elements so the child elements would be assigned numbers 1 & 2 respectively. Container 2 contains 3 elements so they would be assigned numbers 1, 2 & 3 respectively.

Here is what I’ve got so far but the code is targeting the child elements as a whole, rather than taking into account their containers. I imagine it’s a case of adjusting the targeting?

$('.container a.link').each(function (i) {
    $(this).data('linkNumber', { number: ++i }); 
    linkNumberIdent = 'link--' + 'child' + $(this).data('linkNumber').number;
    $(this).addClass(linkNumberIdent);
});

So far I’ve tried using children() to specify it, but it doesn’t work at all. My thought was that using children() would target each child element of the container.

$('.container').children('a.link').each(function (i) {
    $(this).data('linkNumber', { number: ++i }); 
    linkNumberIdent = 'link--' + 'child' + $(this).data('linkNumber').number;
    $(this).addClass(linkNumberIdent);
});

Please let me know if anyone has any thoughts!

Thanks in advance.

#2

I’m not really sure what you’re trying to achieve, but this code:

$('#container > a').each((i, el) => {
  $(el).attr('data-linkNumber', i);
  $(el).addClass(`link--child${i}`);
});

will change this HTML:

<div id="container">
  <a href="https://www.sitepoint.com">SitePoint</a>
  <a href="https://www.sitepoint.com">SitePoint</a>
  <a href="https://www.sitepoint.com">SitePoint</a>
</div>

into this HTML:

<div id="container">
  <a href="https://www.sitepoint.com" data-linknumber="0" class="link--child0">SitePoint</a>
  <a href="https://www.sitepoint.com" data-linknumber="1" class="link--child1">SitePoint</a>
  <a href="https://www.sitepoint.com" data-linknumber="2" class="link--child2">SitePoint</a>
</div>

Is that what you want?

If not please post a snippet of the HTML you are working with and what you would like to change it into.