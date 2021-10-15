Assigned value to a label of a ASP.NET web form if field is left blank?

I am using Visual Studio 2019 to make a
ASP.net Web Form with labels that allow user entry. How do I detect that a field is left blank and then assigned a value “0” to that label?
I am using Visual Studio 2019 to make a
Assuming your field is called
myField and your label is called
myLabel you can do something like this…
if (myField.text == string.Empty) {
myLabel.text = "0";
}
Alternatively you can use the
String.IsNullOrEmpty() or
String.IsNullOrWhiteSpace() functions on the
myField.text value.
If the text field and the label are actually the same element, then you can just check if it is empty like shown above and then set the
myField.text = "0"
But you get the idea I am sure.