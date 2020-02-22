Assign the correct output image path to multiple pages in Webpack 4?

Hi guys. I’m having a lot of trouble with webpack, trying to fix my issue for the last 48H without success… I hope some of you can help me with this!

So have started working on a website using Webpack 4. I thought i’d work fine but i have an issue : everything in my index.html file displays correctly, but fonts and images are not loaded in my subpages. I assume my subpage images don’t point to the correct path. But i can’t figure out how to make this happen!

Some help would be very much appreciated!

Here is my folder structure :

|- build/ (my config files) |- dist/ |- src/ |- assets/ |- components/ |- fonts/ |- pages/ |- index.html |- index.js |- subpage/ |- index.html |- index.js |- scss app.js

Here is my webpack.config.base.js

const path = require('path'); const HtmlWebpackPlugin = require('html-webpack-plugin'); const { getEntries } = require('./utils.js'); const ThreeWebpackPlugin = require('@wildpeaks/three-webpack-plugin'); const entries = getEntries('./src/pages/', 'js'); const config = { entry: Object.assign(entries, { app: './src/app.js' }), output: { pathinfo: false, path: path.resolve(__dirname, '../dist'), filename: 'js/[name].[hash:8].js', chunkFilename: 'js/[name].chunk.[chunkhash:8].js', }, resolve: { alias: { src: path.resolve(__dirname, '../src'), }, }, module: { rules: [ { test: /\.js$/, exclude: /node_modules/, use: ['babel-loader'], }, { test: /\.html$/, use: [ { loader: 'html-loader', options: { minimize: true, }, }, ], }, { test: /\.(png|jpg|gif)(\?v=[0-9]\.[0-9]\.[0-9])?$/, exclude: /node_modules/, use: [ { loader: 'url-loader', options: { limit: 10000, name: 'assets/[name].[md5:hash:hex:8].[ext]', }, }, ], }, { test: /\.(woff|woff2|otf|ttf|eot)(\?v=[0-9]\.[0-9]\.[0-9])?$/, exclude: /node_modules/, use: [ { loader: 'url-loader', options: { limit: 10000, name: 'fonts/[name].[md5:hash:hex:8].[ext]', }, }, ], }, { test: /\.(mp4|ogg|svg)(\?v=[0-9]\.[0-9]\.[0-9])?$/, exclude: /node_modules/, use: [ { loader: 'file-loader', options: { name: 'assets/[name].[md5:hash:hex:8].[ext]', }, }, ], }, ], }, parallelism: 8, optimization: { splitChunks: { chunks: 'all', cacheGroups: { commons: { name: 'commons', chunks: 'initial', minChunks: 2, }, vendors: { chunks: 'initial', name: 'vendors', test: /node_modules\//, minChunks: 5, priority: 10, }, default: { minChunks: 2, priority: -20, reuseExistingChunk: true, }, }, }, }, plugins: [new ThreeWebpackPlugin()], }; const pages = getEntries('./src/pages/', 'html'); for (const pathname in pages) { // Configured to generate the html file, define paths, etc. const conf = { filename: `${pathname}.html`, // html output pathname template: path.resolve(__dirname, `.${pages[pathname]}`), // Template path inject: true, favicon: path.resolve(__dirname, '../src/assets/favicon.ico'), chunks: ['commons', 'vendors', 'app', pathname], chunksSortMode: 'manual', }; config.plugins.push(new HtmlWebpackPlugin(conf)); } module.exports = config;

Here is my webpack.config.dev.js

const path = require('path'); const webpackMerge = require('webpack-merge'); const MiniCssExtractPlugin = require('mini-css-extract-plugin'); const portfinder = require('portfinder'); const webpackConfigBase = require('./webpack.config.base.js'); const webpackConfigDev = webpackMerge(webpackConfigBase, { module: { rules: [ { test: /\.(sa|sc|c)ss$/, use: [ 'style-loader', { loader: 'css-loader', options: { importLoaders: 1 } }, 'postcss-loader', 'sass-loader', ], }, ], }, devServer: { contentBase: path.resolve(__dirname, '../dist'), port: 8080, watchOptions: { poll: 1000, }, stats: { children: false, }, }, plugins: [ new MiniCssExtractPlugin({ filename: '[name].css', chunkFilename: '[id].css', }), ], }); module.exports = new Promise((resolve, reject) => { portfinder.basePort = 8080; portfinder.getPort((err, port) => { if (err) { reject(err); } else { webpackConfigDev.devServer.port = port; resolve(webpackConfigDev); } }); });

And here is my webpack.config.prod.js

const path = require('path'); const webpackMerge = require('webpack-merge'); const MiniCssExtractPlugin = require('mini-css-extract-plugin'); const CleanWebpackPlugin = require('clean-webpack-plugin'); const OptimizeCSSAssetsPlugin = require('optimize-css-assets-webpack-plugin'); const webpackConfigBase = require('./webpack.config.base.js'); module.exports = webpackMerge(webpackConfigBase, { module: { rules: [ { test: /\.(sa|sc|c)ss$/, use: [ MiniCssExtractPlugin.loader, { loader: 'css-loader', options: { importLoaders: 1 } }, 'postcss-loader', 'sass-loader', ], }, ], }, optimization: { minimizer: [new OptimizeCSSAssetsPlugin({})], }, plugins: [ new MiniCssExtractPlugin({ filename: '[name].[hash:8].css', chunkFilename: '[id].[hash:8].css', }), new CleanWebpackPlugin(['dist'], { root: path.resolve(__dirname, '../') }), ], });

Here is the utils.js file used

const glob = require('glob'); exports.getEntries = function (context, extension) { if (context[context.length - 1] !== '/') { context += '/'; } extension = `.${extension}`; const files = glob.sync(`${context}**/*${extension}`); const entries = {}; files.forEach((file) => { entries[file.replace(context, '').replace(extension, '')] = file; }); return entries; };

I thought i solved the issue when adding a publicPath: '/' in my webpack base config file output and running npm run start , but then when i run npm run build , everything’s broken (all links : images, css, etc.).

Thanks!