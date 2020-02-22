Assign the correct output image path to multiple pages in Webpack 4?

Hi guys. I’m having a lot of trouble with webpack, trying to fix my issue for the last 48H without success… I hope some of you can help me with this!
So have started working on a website using Webpack 4. I thought i’d work fine but i have an issue : everything in my index.html file displays correctly, but fonts and images are not loaded in my subpages. I assume my subpage images don’t point to the correct path. But i can’t figure out how to make this happen!
Some help would be very much appreciated!
Here is my folder structure :
|- build/ (my config files)
|- dist/
|- src/
|- assets/
|- components/
|- fonts/
|- pages/
|- index.html
|- index.js
|- subpage/
|- index.html
|- index.js
|- scss
app.js
Here is my webpack.config.base.js
const path = require('path');
const HtmlWebpackPlugin = require('html-webpack-plugin');
const { getEntries } = require('./utils.js');
const ThreeWebpackPlugin = require('@wildpeaks/three-webpack-plugin');
const entries = getEntries('./src/pages/', 'js');
const config = {
entry: Object.assign(entries, { app: './src/app.js' }),
output: {
pathinfo: false,
path: path.resolve(__dirname, '../dist'),
filename: 'js/[name].[hash:8].js',
chunkFilename: 'js/[name].chunk.[chunkhash:8].js',
},
resolve: {
alias: {
src: path.resolve(__dirname, '../src'),
},
},
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.js$/,
exclude: /node_modules/,
use: ['babel-loader'],
},
{
test: /\.html$/,
use: [
{
loader: 'html-loader',
options: {
minimize: true,
},
},
],
},
{
test: /\.(png|jpg|gif)(\?v=[0-9]\.[0-9]\.[0-9])?$/,
exclude: /node_modules/,
use: [
{
loader: 'url-loader',
options: {
limit: 10000,
name: 'assets/[name].[md5:hash:hex:8].[ext]',
},
},
],
},
{
test: /\.(woff|woff2|otf|ttf|eot)(\?v=[0-9]\.[0-9]\.[0-9])?$/,
exclude: /node_modules/,
use: [
{
loader: 'url-loader',
options: {
limit: 10000,
name: 'fonts/[name].[md5:hash:hex:8].[ext]',
},
},
],
},
{
test: /\.(mp4|ogg|svg)(\?v=[0-9]\.[0-9]\.[0-9])?$/,
exclude: /node_modules/,
use: [
{
loader: 'file-loader',
options: {
name: 'assets/[name].[md5:hash:hex:8].[ext]',
},
},
],
},
],
},
parallelism: 8,
optimization: {
splitChunks: {
chunks: 'all',
cacheGroups: {
commons: {
name: 'commons',
chunks: 'initial',
minChunks: 2,
},
vendors: {
chunks: 'initial',
name: 'vendors',
test: /node_modules\//,
minChunks: 5,
priority: 10,
},
default: {
minChunks: 2,
priority: -20,
reuseExistingChunk: true,
},
},
},
},
plugins: [new ThreeWebpackPlugin()],
};
const pages = getEntries('./src/pages/', 'html');
for (const pathname in pages) {
// Configured to generate the html file, define paths, etc.
const conf = {
filename: `${pathname}.html`, // html output pathname
template: path.resolve(__dirname, `.${pages[pathname]}`), // Template path
inject: true,
favicon: path.resolve(__dirname, '../src/assets/favicon.ico'),
chunks: ['commons', 'vendors', 'app', pathname],
chunksSortMode: 'manual',
};
config.plugins.push(new HtmlWebpackPlugin(conf));
}
module.exports = config;
Here is my webpack.config.dev.js
const path = require('path');
const webpackMerge = require('webpack-merge');
const MiniCssExtractPlugin = require('mini-css-extract-plugin');
const portfinder = require('portfinder');
const webpackConfigBase = require('./webpack.config.base.js');
const webpackConfigDev = webpackMerge(webpackConfigBase, {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.(sa|sc|c)ss$/,
use: [
'style-loader',
{ loader: 'css-loader', options: { importLoaders: 1 } },
'postcss-loader',
'sass-loader',
],
},
],
},
devServer: {
contentBase: path.resolve(__dirname, '../dist'),
port: 8080,
watchOptions: {
poll: 1000,
},
stats: {
children: false,
},
},
plugins: [
new MiniCssExtractPlugin({
filename: '[name].css',
chunkFilename: '[id].css',
}),
],
});
module.exports = new Promise((resolve, reject) => {
portfinder.basePort = 8080;
portfinder.getPort((err, port) => {
if (err) {
reject(err);
} else {
webpackConfigDev.devServer.port = port;
resolve(webpackConfigDev);
}
});
});
And here is my webpack.config.prod.js
const path = require('path');
const webpackMerge = require('webpack-merge');
const MiniCssExtractPlugin = require('mini-css-extract-plugin');
const CleanWebpackPlugin = require('clean-webpack-plugin');
const OptimizeCSSAssetsPlugin = require('optimize-css-assets-webpack-plugin');
const webpackConfigBase = require('./webpack.config.base.js');
module.exports = webpackMerge(webpackConfigBase, {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.(sa|sc|c)ss$/,
use: [
MiniCssExtractPlugin.loader,
{ loader: 'css-loader', options: { importLoaders: 1 } },
'postcss-loader',
'sass-loader',
],
},
],
},
optimization: {
minimizer: [new OptimizeCSSAssetsPlugin({})],
},
plugins: [
new MiniCssExtractPlugin({
filename: '[name].[hash:8].css',
chunkFilename: '[id].[hash:8].css',
}),
new CleanWebpackPlugin(['dist'], { root: path.resolve(__dirname, '../') }),
],
});
Here is the utils.js file used
const glob = require('glob');
exports.getEntries = function (context, extension) {
if (context[context.length - 1] !== '/') {
context += '/';
}
extension = `.${extension}`;
const files = glob.sync(`${context}**/*${extension}`);
const entries = {};
files.forEach((file) => {
entries[file.replace(context, '').replace(extension, '')] = file;
});
return entries;
};
I thought i solved the issue when adding a
publicPath: '/' in my webpack base config file output and running
npm run start, but then when i run
npm run build , everything’s broken (all links : images, css, etc.).
Thanks!