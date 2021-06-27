Assign Different Scripts for a Field based on Radio Button Choice

Is it possible to run a different script for a field based on radio button choice. I have a radio button with two choices and I have three fields (field 2, field 3, field 4) that have scripts to automatically add days to the date from another field (field 1). I want these three fields to run a different script based on my radio button choice.

For example, if radio button 1 is selected field 2 runs script 1 for that field; if radio button 2 is selected then field 2 runs script 2 for that field. Same thing for fields 3 & 4. Basically if radio button 1 is selected I want field 2 to add 90 days to the date entered in field 1; if radio button 2 is selected then field 2 should add 150 days to the date entered in field 1. Fields 3 & 4 will have their respective number of days to add. I already have the scripts for fields 2 - 4 but I don’t know how to write the script to be based on the radio button choice.

#2

This example of how to get the index of radio buttons might help. https://jsfiddle.net/g08vsb9o/1/

<form id="choiceform">
  <fieldset>
    <legend>Make your choice:</legend>
    <dl>
      <dd>
        <input type="radio" name="choice" id="choice1" value="choice2">
        <label for="choice1">Choice 1</label>
      </dd>
      <dd>
        <input type="radio" name="choice" id="choice2" value="choice2">
        <label for="choice2">Choice 2</label>
      </dd>
      <dd>
        <input type="radio" name="choice" id="choice3" value="choice3">
        <label for="choice3">Choice 3</label>
      </dd>
      <dd>
        <input type="radio" name="choice" id="choice4" value="choice4">
        <label for="choice4">Choice 4</label>
      </dd>
    </dl>
  </fieldset>
</form>
<output id="result"></output>

function getIndex(inputs) {
  return Array.from(inputs).findIndex(
  	(input) => input.checked
  );
}
function showDetails(input) {
  const form = input.form;
  const label = document.querySelector(`[for=${input.id}]`);
  const result = document.querySelector("#result");
  result.innerHTML = `
  	value: ${input.value},
    text: ${label.innerText},
    index: ${getIndex(form.elements[input.name])}
  `;
}
function choiceChangeHandler(evt) {
  const el = evt.target;
  if (el.name === "choice") {
    showDetails(el);
  }
}

const form = document.querySelector("#choiceform");
form.addEventListener("change", choiceChangeHandler);
#3

Thanks for your reply, but I’m not understanding how to input this code. Below are examples of my form with my 2 choices that I manually manipulated.

This is the script I use for the 3 fields

var date= util.scand(“dd-mmm-yyyy”, this.getField(“Last Theater Entry Date Field”).value);
date.setDate(date.getDate()+75)
event.value=util.printd(“dd-mmm-yyyy”,date)
if (getField(“Last Theater Entry Date Field”).value=="")event.value=""

I just change the number of days that I want added to the “Last Theater Entry Date” for the 3 fields. I want to write a script that will automatically run and change the number of days for the fields based on which option is selected for the “Primary Work Location” radio button.