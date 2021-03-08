Asp form - checkebox default value

.NET
#1

Hope this is the correct category for an asp code question.

I have the following code

	FOR i = 1 TO 20 : strCampo(i,0) = "" : strCampo(i,1) = "no" : 	NEXT

	'strPrivacy = "no"
	'strCampo(1,0) =  "Username:"              :  strCampo(1,1) = "si"
	'strCampo(2,0) =  "Password:"              :  strCampo(2,1) = "si"
	'strCampo(3,0) =  "Conferma password:"     :  strCampo(3,1) = "si"
	strCampo(4,0) =  "Email:"                 :  strCampo(4,1) = "si"
	strCampo(5,0) =  "Conferma email:"        :  strCampo(5,1) = "si"
	strCampo(6,0) =  "Nome e Cognome:"         :  strCampo(6,1) = "si"
	'strCampo(7,0) =  "Cognome:"               :  strCampo(7,1) = "si"
	'strCampo(8,0) =  "Ditta:"                 :  strCampo(8,1) = "si"
	'strCampo(9,0) =  "Indirizzo1:"             :  strCampo(9,1) = "no"
	'strCampo(10,0) = "Indirizzo2:"            : strCampo(10,1) = "no"
	'strCampo(11,0) = "CAP:"                   : strCampo(11,1) = "no"
	'strCampo(12,0) = "Provincia:"             : strCampo(12,1) = "no"
	strCampo(13,0) = "Città:"                 : strCampo(13,1) = "si"
	'strCampo(14,0) = "Ambiente:"              : strCampo(14,1) = "si"
	'strCampo(15,0) = "Larghezza(metri):"      : strCampo(15,1) = "si"
	'strCampo(16,0) = "Lunghezza(metri):"      : strCampo(16,1) = "si"
	'strCampo(17,0) = "Telefono:"              : strCampo(17,1) = "no"
	'strCampo(18,0) = "Fax:"                   : strCampo(18,1) = "si"
	'strCampo(19,0) = "Sito web:"              : strCampo(19,1) = "si"
	strCampo(20,0) = "Messaggio:"             : strCampo(20,1) = "si"

	FUNCTION IsGiust(strStringa, strPattern)
		Dim objRegExp
		Set objRegExp = New RegExp
		objRegExp.Pattern = strPattern
		objRegExp.IgnoreCase = True
		IsGiust = objRegExp.Test(strStringa)
	END FUNCTION

	IF Request.QueryString("step") = 2 THEN

After that there are some controls (error checks) for the fields like this

		FOR i = 1 to 20
			IF strCampo(i,1) = "si" THEN
				IF LEN(Request("T"&i)) < 1 THEN
					strErrore(i) = "Campo obbligatorio"
					strErrore(0) = "errore"
				END IF
			END IF
		NEXT
	
		'##### [T1] USER #####################################################
		IF strCampo(1,0) <> "" AND LEN(Request("T1")) <> 0 THEN
			IF LEN(Request("T1")) < 5 THEN
				strErrore(1) = "Inserisci almeno 5 caratteri"
				strErrore(0) = "errore"
			END IF
		END IF

then I have the following form

<form method="POST" action="<%=Request.ServerVariables ("URL")%>?step=2#Modulo">
	<div class="text-center">
		<p class="text-center">
		(i campi con asterisco <span class="fz-required">*</span> sono obbligatori)
		</p>
	</div>

<!-- ######### bootstrap ######### -->

<div class="fz-form-box">

<% FOR i = 1 TO 19 %>
	<% IF strCampo(i,0) <> "" THEN %>
	
	
	<div class="form-group fz-name clearfix">
		<label class="col-md-3" for="name"><%=strCampo(i,0)%> </label>
		<div class="col-md-1 fz-required">
			<% IF strCampo(i,1) = "si" THEN Response.Write ("<b>*</b>") %>
		</div>
		<div class="col-md-5">
			<input name="T<%=i%>" tabindex="<%=i%>" value="<%=Request("T"&i)%>"
				<% IF InStr( 1, strCampo(i,0), "password", 1) THEN %>
					<%= " type='password'" %>
				<% ELSE %>
					<%= " type='text'" %>
				<% END IF %>
				<% IF strErrore(i) <> "" THEN %>
					<%= " class='form-control has-error'" %>
				<% ELSE %>
					<%= " class='form-control'" %>
				<% END IF %>
			>
		</div>
		<div class="col-md-3 fz-required">
			<%=strErrore(i)%>
		</div>
	</div>

	<% END IF %>

<% NEXT %>
<% IF strCampo(20,0) <> "" THEN %>


	<div class="form-group fz-name clearfix">
		<label class="col-md-3" for="name"><%=strCampo(20,0)%> 
		</label>
		<div class="col-md-1 fz-required">
			<% IF strCampo(20,1) = "si" THEN Response.Write ("<b>*</b>") %>
		</div>
		<div class="col-md-5">
			<textarea id="textarea" name="T20" tabindex="20"
				<% IF strErrore(20) <> "" THEN %>
					<%= " class='form-control has-error'" %>
				<% ELSE %>
					<%= " class='form-control'" %>
				<% END IF %>
				><%=Request("T20")%>
			</textarea>
		</div>
		<div class="col-md-3 fz-required">
			<%=strErrore(i)%>
		</div>
	</div>

<% END IF %>


	<% IF strPrivacy = "no" THEN %>

	<div class="text-center">
		<input class="fz-button" type="submit" value="Invia" name="B1" id="invia">
	</div>

	<% ELSE %>

	<div class="form-group fz-name clearfix">
		<label class="col-md-2" for="name">Privacy:</label>
		<div class="col-md-1">
			<input class="form-control" type="checkbox" checked name="C1" value="ON" onclick="
				if (document.getElementById('invia').disabled == true)
					{document.getElementById('invia').disabled = false}
				else {document.getElementById('invia').disabled = true}
				">
		</div>
		<div class="col-md-9">
			Acconsento al trattamento dei dati personali ai sensi e per gli effetti del D. Lgs. 196/2003
		</div>
	</div>

	<div class="form-group clearfix">
		<input class="fz-button" type="submit" value="Invia" name="B1" id="invia">
	</div>

	<% END IF %>
</div>
</form>

The above works ok, only problem is it outputs the privacy checkbox already checked.
I’d like to have it unchecked, and make it required for the user to check before submitting.

Thank you.

#2

Ok I am going to assume that the checkbox you speak of is the “C1” checkbox. Notice in the HTML there you have “checked”

<input class=“form-control” type=“checkbox” checked name=“C1” value=“ON”

Because that is there, the checkbox will show as checked. Removing it will cause it to be unchecked at the start. Of course if you want to set it checked/unchecked based on some variable, you will have to build in the condition to output "checked’ or blank depending on the value.

:slight_smile: