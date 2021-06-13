Asp form - checkbox default value

Hope this is the correct category for an asp code question.

I have the following code

FOR i = 1 TO 20 : strCampo(i,0) = "" : strCampo(i,1) = "no" : NEXT 'strPrivacy = "no" 'strCampo(1,0) = "Username:" : strCampo(1,1) = "si" 'strCampo(2,0) = "Password:" : strCampo(2,1) = "si" 'strCampo(3,0) = "Conferma password:" : strCampo(3,1) = "si" strCampo(4,0) = "Email:" : strCampo(4,1) = "si" strCampo(5,0) = "Conferma email:" : strCampo(5,1) = "si" strCampo(6,0) = "Nome e Cognome:" : strCampo(6,1) = "si" 'strCampo(7,0) = "Cognome:" : strCampo(7,1) = "si" 'strCampo(8,0) = "Ditta:" : strCampo(8,1) = "si" 'strCampo(9,0) = "Indirizzo1:" : strCampo(9,1) = "no" 'strCampo(10,0) = "Indirizzo2:" : strCampo(10,1) = "no" 'strCampo(11,0) = "CAP:" : strCampo(11,1) = "no" 'strCampo(12,0) = "Provincia:" : strCampo(12,1) = "no" strCampo(13,0) = "Città:" : strCampo(13,1) = "si" 'strCampo(14,0) = "Ambiente:" : strCampo(14,1) = "si" 'strCampo(15,0) = "Larghezza(metri):" : strCampo(15,1) = "si" 'strCampo(16,0) = "Lunghezza(metri):" : strCampo(16,1) = "si" 'strCampo(17,0) = "Telefono:" : strCampo(17,1) = "no" 'strCampo(18,0) = "Fax:" : strCampo(18,1) = "si" 'strCampo(19,0) = "Sito web:" : strCampo(19,1) = "si" strCampo(20,0) = "Messaggio:" : strCampo(20,1) = "si" FUNCTION IsGiust(strStringa, strPattern) Dim objRegExp Set objRegExp = New RegExp objRegExp.Pattern = strPattern objRegExp.IgnoreCase = True IsGiust = objRegExp.Test(strStringa) END FUNCTION IF Request.QueryString("step") = 2 THEN

After that there are some controls (error checks) for the fields like this

FOR i = 1 to 20 IF strCampo(i,1) = "si" THEN IF LEN(Request("T"&i)) < 1 THEN strErrore(i) = "Campo obbligatorio" strErrore(0) = "errore" END IF END IF NEXT '##### [T1] USER ##################################################### IF strCampo(1,0) <> "" AND LEN(Request("T1")) <> 0 THEN IF LEN(Request("T1")) < 5 THEN strErrore(1) = "Inserisci almeno 5 caratteri" strErrore(0) = "errore" END IF END IF

then I have the following form

<form method="POST" action="<%=Request.ServerVariables ("URL")%>?step=2#Modulo"> <div class="text-center"> <p class="text-center"> (i campi con asterisco <span class="fz-required">*</span> sono obbligatori) </p> </div> <!-- ######### bootstrap ######### --> <div class="fz-form-box"> <% FOR i = 1 TO 19 %> <% IF strCampo(i,0) <> "" THEN %> <div class="form-group fz-name clearfix"> <label class="col-md-3" for="name"><%=strCampo(i,0)%> </label> <div class="col-md-1 fz-required"> <% IF strCampo(i,1) = "si" THEN Response.Write ("<b>*</b>") %> </div> <div class="col-md-5"> <input name="T<%=i%>" tabindex="<%=i%>" value="<%=Request("T"&i)%>" <% IF InStr( 1, strCampo(i,0), "password", 1) THEN %> <%= " type='password'" %> <% ELSE %> <%= " type='text'" %> <% END IF %> <% IF strErrore(i) <> "" THEN %> <%= " class='form-control has-error'" %> <% ELSE %> <%= " class='form-control'" %> <% END IF %> > </div> <div class="col-md-3 fz-required"> <%=strErrore(i)%> </div> </div> <% END IF %> <% NEXT %> <% IF strCampo(20,0) <> "" THEN %> <div class="form-group fz-name clearfix"> <label class="col-md-3" for="name"><%=strCampo(20,0)%> </label> <div class="col-md-1 fz-required"> <% IF strCampo(20,1) = "si" THEN Response.Write ("<b>*</b>") %> </div> <div class="col-md-5"> <textarea id="textarea" name="T20" tabindex="20" <% IF strErrore(20) <> "" THEN %> <%= " class='form-control has-error'" %> <% ELSE %> <%= " class='form-control'" %> <% END IF %> ><%=Request("T20")%> </textarea> </div> <div class="col-md-3 fz-required"> <%=strErrore(i)%> </div> </div> <% END IF %> <% IF strPrivacy = "no" THEN %> <div class="text-center"> <input class="fz-button" type="submit" value="Invia" name="B1" id="invia"> </div> <% ELSE %> <div class="form-group fz-name clearfix"> <label class="col-md-2" for="name">Privacy:</label> <div class="col-md-1"> <input class="form-control" type="checkbox" checked name="C1" value="ON" onclick=" if (document.getElementById('invia').disabled == true) {document.getElementById('invia').disabled = false} else {document.getElementById('invia').disabled = true} "> </div> <div class="col-md-9"> Acconsento al trattamento dei dati personali ai sensi e per gli effetti del D. Lgs. 196/2003 </div> </div> <div class="form-group clearfix"> <input class="fz-button" type="submit" value="Invia" name="B1" id="invia"> </div> <% END IF %> </div> </form>

The above works ok, only problem is it outputs the privacy checkbox already checked.

I’d like to have it unchecked, and make it required for the user to check before submitting.

Thank you.