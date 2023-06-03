Ascending doesn't work

SELECT * FROM products ORDER BY product_id, name, price;
Why does it give an error? i need to sort ascending alphabetically
It could help if you tell us what error you get. The query itself is bad style, as you should not use select *, but it is not producing an error
The error will tell you precisely what went wrong;
name is a reserved word and may be throwing some form of error (but shouldnt be in this context). Do these fields actually exist in the table?
I do this on the site, it just writes an error, from the Task they ask to display the entire table in ascending alphabetical order, but in fact it was necessary to do this,
SELECT product_id,
name,
price
FROM products
ORDER BY name asc;
such a decision is not clear to me, here I only display the name, sort it, and write in the task,
Output all records from the products table, sorting them by product name in alphabetical order, i.e. Ascending. Use the ORDER BY clause to sort.
Fields in the resulting table: product_id, name, price
I don’t think so….
sorry, i should have said that better. It’s a keyword, not a reserved word.
Not even that…
It’s definitely a keyword.
Ok, from that list nearly all words are keywords
What does the error say? You have put this in the PHP category. Maybe your error is elsewhere in the code.
You seem to expect us to answer your queries without providing enough information.