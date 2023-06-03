Ascending doesn't work

I do this on the site, it just writes an error, from the Task they ask to display the entire table in ascending alphabetical order, but in fact it was necessary to do this,

SELECT product_id,

name,

price

FROM products

ORDER BY name asc;

such a decision is not clear to me, here I only display the name, sort it, and write in the task,

Output all records from the products table, sorting them by product name in alphabetical order, i.e. Ascending. Use the ORDER BY clause to sort.

Fields in the resulting table: product_id, name, price