As soon as I say the following, it'll come back and bite me

JavaScript
lovesongforever.com/1776/ABOUT.html

I ?think? it is finished.

It is weird and unexpected that the Title of the page behaves like a link, and then doesn’t result in any behaviour like a link but instead causes some applause to occur. That’s weird and messed up.

Point number 7 uses the word “effect” when it should be “affect” instead.

  • Effect: The result of a particular influence.
  • Affect: To have an influence on someone or something, or to cause a change in someone or something:

About the menus:

  • The color change combined with the italics style change results in a queasy stomach
  • The dropmenu demo menu uses a completely different set of item styles than the other menus
  • You can’t stop a dropmenu from being shown unless you choose another menu. Usually pressing ESC causes you to back up, or for the shown menus to clear.
  • With the first menu selected, dragging the scrollbar to the right results in the menu jumping back to the left
  • Similarly with the first menu selected, clicking in the right part of the scrollbar causes the scrollbar to reset to the left

I don’t have the heart to continue investigating beyond that.

Well done for what you have currently achieved, but the mountain is much larger than at first appears from a distance.

I agree on 2 points namely, that I should detect ESC and when that happens to make the menus disappear.

Also the king size error of “effect” versus “affect”.

All the following states where I strongly disagree:

  1. the word “laughable” to me depicts much disrespect … multiplied by 1000 with the added “applause” and “queasy stomach”.

  2. my OP starts out with a graphic, followed by a link to my ABOUT.html. Your statements about a link are totally void of logic.

“Weird and messed up” appears to be a misappropriation of the English language.

  1. my changes of font color and style in my menu items are deliberate based, for example, on the items being plain text, a link or a parent of a sub-menu. These effects I will not change.

My disgust of black-and-white menu items far outweighs any inclination to change; or the use of any single color for that matter.

Upon rudimentary examination, only the long Drop Menu Demo has plain text items and multiple sub-menus. As a result logic stipulates that my color changes dominate this specific menu.

  1. the scrolling of the drop down menus is a recommendation of PaulOB. Ditto for the clicking on the horizontal scrollbar. So any heartache you have with that artistry you must address to him. Please keep me out of it - forever.

Please pass onto him my appreciation for his super smart guidance and, above all, his kindness and respect in every communication.

  1. So in my judgment my programming challenge remains = the ESC key.

Not so mountainous after all.

John Love

I am sorry, I mean no disrespect but I didn’t say anything like “laughable”. My intention is to try and help you go further, not to poke fun at your efforts. The design presentation and aesthetics is something that I will leave for people more expect than I in that field, in the CSS forum.