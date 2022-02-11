As soon as I say the following, it'll come back and bite me

lovesongforever.com/1776/ABOUT.html
I ?think? it is finished.
lovesongforever.com/1776/ABOUT.html
I ?think? it is finished.
It is weird and unexpected that the Title of the page behaves like a link, and then doesn’t result in any behaviour like a link but instead causes some applause to occur. That’s weird and messed up.
Point number 7 uses the word “effect” when it should be “affect” instead.
About the menus:
I don’t have the heart to continue investigating beyond that.
Well done for what you have currently achieved, but the mountain is much larger than at first appears from a distance.
I agree on 2 points namely, that I should detect ESC and when that happens to make the menus disappear.
Also the king size error of “effect” versus “affect”.
All the following states where I strongly disagree:
the word “laughable” to me depicts much disrespect … multiplied by 1000 with the added “applause” and “queasy stomach”.
my OP starts out with a graphic, followed by a link to my ABOUT.html. Your statements about a link are totally void of logic.
“Weird and messed up” appears to be a misappropriation of the English language.
My disgust of black-and-white menu items far outweighs any inclination to change; or the use of any single color for that matter.
Upon rudimentary examination, only the long Drop Menu Demo has plain text items and multiple sub-menus. As a result logic stipulates that my color changes dominate this specific menu.
Please pass onto him my appreciation for his super smart guidance and, above all, his kindness and respect in every communication.
Not so mountainous after all.
John Love
I am sorry, I mean no disrespect but I didn’t say anything like “laughable”. My intention is to try and help you go further, not to poke fun at your efforts. The design presentation and aesthetics is something that I will leave for people more expect than I in that field, in the CSS forum.