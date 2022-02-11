As soon as I say the following, it'll come back and bite me

It is weird and unexpected that the Title of the page behaves like a link, and then doesn’t result in any behaviour like a link but instead causes some applause to occur. That’s weird and messed up.

Point number 7 uses the word “effect” when it should be “affect” instead.

Effect: The result of a particular influence.

Affect: To have an influence on someone or something, or to cause a change in someone or something:

About the menus:

The color change combined with the italics style change results in a queasy stomach

The dropmenu demo menu uses a completely different set of item styles than the other menus

You can’t stop a dropmenu from being shown unless you choose another menu. Usually pressing ESC causes you to back up, or for the shown menus to clear.

With the first menu selected, dragging the scrollbar to the right results in the menu jumping back to the left

Similarly with the first menu selected, clicking in the right part of the scrollbar causes the scrollbar to reset to the left

I don’t have the heart to continue investigating beyond that.

jolove3: jolove3: I ?think? it is finished.

Well done for what you have currently achieved, but the mountain is much larger than at first appears from a distance.