As soon as I say the following, it'll come back and bite me

lovesongforever.com/1776/ABOUT.html
I ?think? it is finished.
lovesongforever.com/1776/ABOUT.html
I ?think? it is finished.
It is weird and unexpected that the Title of the page behaves like a link, and then doesn’t result in any behaviour like a link but instead causes some applause to occur. That’s weird and messed up.
Point number 7 uses the word “effect” when it should be “affect” instead.
About the menus:
I don’t have the heart to continue investigating beyond that.
Well done for what you have currently achieved, but the mountain is much larger than at first appears from a distance.