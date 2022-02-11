As soon as I say the following, it'll come back and bite me

JavaScript
#1

image

lovesongforever.com/1776/ABOUT.html

I ?think? it is finished.

#2

It is weird and unexpected that the Title of the page behaves like a link, and then doesn’t result in any behaviour like a link but instead causes some applause to occur. That’s weird and messed up.

Point number 7 uses the word “effect” when it should be “affect” instead.

  • Effect: The result of a particular influence.
  • Affect: To have an influence on someone or something, or to cause a change in someone or something:

About the menus:

  • The color change combined with the italics style change results in a queasy stomach
  • The dropmenu demo menu uses a completely different set of item styles than the other menus
  • You can’t stop a dropmenu from being shown unless you choose another menu. Usually pressing ESC causes you to back up, or for the shown menus to clear.
  • With the first menu selected, dragging the scrollbar to the right results in the menu jumping back to the left
  • Similarly with the first menu selected, clicking in the right part of the scrollbar causes the scrollbar to reset to the left

I don’t have the heart to continue investigating beyond that.

Well done for what you have currently achieved, but the mountain is much larger than at first appears from a distance.