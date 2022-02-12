As soon as I say the following, it'll come back and bite me

rpg_digital: rpg_digital: and approach this initially with HTML and CSS.

For context I think the original thread should be linked here. It is actually not possible to have a scrolling drop down menu without using JS. Whether or not a scrolling dropdown menu is a good idea was discussed in the thread also.

rpg_digital: rpg_digital: I may well need to make some adjustments to my own menu (focus-within etc).

Yes I used focus:within to create automatic tabbing of the menu backwards and forwards on the demo I did for that thread.

There are still bugs and I still think its a bit unwieldy to use but the js is only there for showing a menu outside of a scrollable container which is impossible otherwise.

jolove3: jolove3: I ?think? it is finished.

I think you learned a lot and you shouldn’t be disheartened by honest comments.

As with any complicated process there are always things to improve and if no one points them out you may never address them. Whether you consider the comments valid or not is your choice as long as you take the comments on board.

Drop down hover menus are the hardest of all interfaces to code effectively for everyone which is why I tend to avoid them although sometimes they are a necessary evil

Whatever the outcome is was a good learning exercise and covered a variety of topics and I think you learned a lot on the way.