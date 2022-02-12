As soon as I say the following, it'll come back and bite me

lovesongforever.com/1776/ABOUT.html
I ?think? it is finished.
It is weird and unexpected that the Title of the page behaves like a link, and then doesn’t result in any behaviour like a link but instead causes some applause to occur. That’s weird and messed up.
Point number 7 uses the word “effect” when it should be “affect” instead.
About the menus:
I don’t have the heart to continue investigating beyond that.
Well done for what you have currently achieved, but the mountain is much larger than at first appears from a distance.
I agree on 2 points namely, that I should detect ESC and when that happens to make the menus disappear.
Also the king size error of “effect” versus “affect”.
All the following states where I strongly disagree:
the word “laughable” to me depicts much disrespect … multiplied by 1000 with the added “applause” and “queasy stomach”.
my OP starts out with a graphic, followed by a link to my ABOUT.html. Your statements about a link are totally void of logic.
“Weird and messed up” appears to be a misappropriation of the English language.
My disgust of black-and-white menu items far outweighs any inclination to change; or the use of any single color for that matter.
Upon rudimentary examination, only the long Drop Menu Demo has plain text items and multiple sub-menus. As a result logic stipulates that my color changes dominate this specific menu.
Please pass onto him my appreciation for his super smart guidance and, above all, his kindness and respect in every communication.
Not so mountainous after all.
John Love
I am sorry, I mean no disrespect but I didn’t say anything like “laughable”. My intention is to try and help you go further, not to poke fun at your efforts. The design presentation and aesthetics is something that I will leave for people more expect than I in that field, in the CSS forum.
I am really sorry but to be honest: Even if this would be best DropDown Menu ever developed, I would never use it, because I will leave the demo website latest after 10 seconds.
It looks like a child of 5 years has drawn something on a sheet of paper.
If you want to catch the people who are developing websites you should make the page much more seriously.
You should be able to do the bulk of this if not all of it in CSS and HTML.
It’s a bit of worry looking at your js, to see what close to 2000 lines of code. I appreciate a lot of it is commented out, but you really are making a rod for your own back.
The drop downs don’t don’t work do they? You shouldn’t need to hit escape, it should be a hover on hover off affair.
Here are a few examples that might be of interest to you.
Actually looking at those examples above, I may well need to make some adjustments to my own menu (focus-within etc).
If I were you, I would drop Jquery, strip out the JS entirely to begin with and approach this initially with HTML and CSS. I’m sure you can get the guidance you need in the relevant forums here.
It will be a good learning exercise
For context I think the original thread should be linked here. It is actually not possible to have a scrolling drop down menu without using JS. Whether or not a scrolling dropdown menu is a good idea was discussed in the thread also.
Yes I used focus:within to create automatic tabbing of the menu backwards and forwards on the demo I did for that thread.
There are still bugs and I still think its a bit unwieldy to use but the js is only there for showing a menu outside of a scrollable container which is impossible otherwise.
I think you learned a lot and you shouldn’t be disheartened by honest comments.
As with any complicated process there are always things to improve and if no one points them out you may never address them. Whether you consider the comments valid or not is your choice as long as you take the comments on board.
Drop down hover menus are the hardest of all interfaces to code effectively for everyone which is why I tend to avoid them although sometimes they are a necessary evil
Whatever the outcome is was a good learning exercise and covered a variety of topics and I think you learned a lot on the way.
A bit of context @PaulOB, sorry I wasn’t aware of that.
They can be a nightmare. In my experience the bulk of the work tends to go quite smoothly, leading you into a false sense of security. You can then spend an unreasonable amount of time fixing issues.
That’s good to hear
By the way, it is not working on touch devices. There the sub menus will stay open when you touch another main menu,
I am only disheartened by the personal animus and attacks with such words as laughable and more negative stuff.
Some of you demonstrated you believe that any approach other than yours is wrong by fiat.
In previous I have hi lighted 2 Stellar folk.
I am sitting here seriously thinking I should UN-join
I just will not tolerate being around this animus.
When I get really ticked at my 2 sons, ages 52 & 57, I say “shut up - I have forgotten more than you know”.
I am a retired Air Force officer, with a MS in Space Physics and a MBA in Economics.
And I volunteered to fight like a … in Vietnam.
SO, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY, UN-JOIN me from your Site.
Over and Outta Here!
That would be a real shame @jolove3 .
It is a constant process of learning for everyone. That is part of the enjoyment, discovering new things.
It’s not easy to not take it personally, but please don’t. I remember coming on here a decade ago, with some over-engineered code I had spent a considerable amount of time on. I was pretty proud of it until another forum member asked why I didn’t just do it like this, presenting the same thing in 2 lines of code.
The point is, as PaulOB said, even with going down the wrong you are learning. Learning bits and pieces that can be utilised in another way.