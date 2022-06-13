Arrow Function on an Object

Hi I have a code like this in which im doing the same control for each fields of an object:

if(ObjectJs != null){

if(ObjectJs.customerName != “” && ObjectJs.customerName != undefined)

{

addressHTML += ObjectJs.customerName;

}

addressHTML += ‘

’;

(ObjectJs != null && ObjectJs.fullAddress != “” && ObjectJs.fullAddress != undefined)?

(addressHTML += ‘’+ ObjectJs.fullAddress +’

’) :

blankLineInHeaderCount++;

(ObjectJs != null && ObjectJs.town != “” && ObjectJs.town != undefined)?

(addressHTML += ‘’+ ObjectJs.town +’

’) :

blankLineInHeaderCount++;

(ObjectJs != null && ObjectJs.county != “” && ObjectJs.county != undefined)?

(addressHTML += ‘’+ ObjectJs.county +’

’) :

blankLineInHeaderCount++;

(ObjectJs != null && ObjectJs.country != “” && ObjectJs.country != undefined)?

(addressHTML += ‘’+ ObjectJs.country +’

’) :

blankLineInHeaderCount++;

(ObjectJs != null && ObjectJs.postCode != “” && ObjectJs.postCode != undefined)?

(addressHTML += ‘’+ ObjectJs.postCode +’

’) :

blankLineInHeaderCount++;

addressHTML += ‘



’;

}

Is possible to optimaze this with an arrow function to do it in few code lines. Im very bad in this and im not able to find a solution to this.

thanks,

Carlo