Arrow Function Help

const companies= [
  {name: "Company One", category: "Finance", start: 1981, end: 2004},
  {name: "Company Two", category: "Retail", start: 1992, end: 2008},
  {name: "Company Three", category: "Auto", start: 1999, end: 2007},
  {name: "Company Four", category: "Retail", start: 1989, end: 2010},
  {name: "Company Five", category: "Technology", start: 2009, end: 2014},
  {name: "Company Six", category: "Finance", start: 1987, end: 2010},
  {name: "Company Seven", category: "Auto", start: 1986, end: 1996},
  {name: "Company Eight", category: "Technology", start: 2011, end: 2016},
  {name: "Company Nine", category: "Retail", start: 1981, end: 1989}
];

const retailCompanies = companies.filter(category => category==Retail);
console.log(retailCompanies);

I am struggling with arrow functions. what mistake I am committing?
This is the error →

I would say that the mistake you’re making is not in regard to arrow functions, but is instead because Retail is not defined.

Hi there @Paul_wilkins

Thanks for replying. So what remedial correction would you suggest.

Define the Retail variable, that is currently not defined?

Oh I get it. You are wanting to compare against the category property of each company.

When you filter companies, each one is not a category. They are a company instead.
From that company you can get its category. That would result in the following code:

const retailCompanies = companies.filter(company => company.category === "Retail");
console.log(retailCompanies);
Thanks. I was faltering here.Sir, companies in an array what is the technical name for these entries:

Before the colon it’s called a key, after the colon it’s a value, and together they are called a property of the object, that you might also see referred to as a key/value pair.

