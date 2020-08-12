Arrow Function Help

const companies= [
{name: "Company One", category: "Finance", start: 1981, end: 2004},
{name: "Company Two", category: "Retail", start: 1992, end: 2008},
{name: "Company Three", category: "Auto", start: 1999, end: 2007},
{name: "Company Four", category: "Retail", start: 1989, end: 2010},
{name: "Company Five", category: "Technology", start: 2009, end: 2014},
{name: "Company Six", category: "Finance", start: 1987, end: 2010},
{name: "Company Seven", category: "Auto", start: 1986, end: 1996},
{name: "Company Eight", category: "Technology", start: 2011, end: 2016},
{name: "Company Nine", category: "Retail", start: 1981, end: 1989}
];
const retailCompanies = companies.filter(category => category==Retail);
console.log(retailCompanies);
I am struggling with arrow functions. what mistake I am committing?
This is the error →
Live Link here.