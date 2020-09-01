Arrow animation when click event

I try to animate arrow or triangle when user click on link. This is just an example.
Please find the following code:
<a class="" data-toggle="collapse" data-target="#myID">Contact Us<span class="icon-down"></span></a>
I have put before and CSS:
ul.mymenu1 .icon-down:before
{
font-family: 'icomoon';
}
Can be achieved with the Javascript and animate icon from down to up and opposite?
<span class="icon-down"></span>
into
<span class="icon-up"></span>
and Javascript:
jQuery(document).ready(function()
{
jQuery('.mymenu1').click(function()
{
if(jQuery(this).hasClass('icon-down')) {
jQuery(this).removeClass('icon-down');
}else {
jQuery(this).addClass('icon-up');
}
}
);
}
);