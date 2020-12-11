Arrays are strange

If your array only contains 0,1 and 3 then that will indeed fail as your code will also try to render key 2, but that doesn’t exist.

Seems you’re looking for this:

foreach($pduArray as $index => $pdu) { echo '<a href="show_recepticle.php?id='.$pdu['recepticle_id'].'" class="jqeasytooltip" data-tiptheme="tipthemewhite" data-tipcontent="'.$pdu['name'].'">'; echo '<img src="../images/'.$pdu['type'].'.png" class="figure-img img-fluid rounded" alt="Recepticle.">'; echo "</a>"; echo "\r

"; }

Note the foreach loop: foreach($pduArray as $index => $pdu)