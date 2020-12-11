Arrays are strange

I print out an array like

foreach($pduArray as $pdu) { if ($pduName !== $pdu['pdu_name']) { $pduName = $pdu['pdu_name']; echo "<hr>"; echo '<h4 class="text-secondary">'.$pduName.'</h4>'; echo "\r

"; } echo ' <a href="show_recepticle.php?id='.$pdu['recepticle_id'].'" class="jqeasytooltip" data-tiptheme="tipthemewhite" data-tipcontent="'.$pdu['name'].'">'; echo '<img src="../images/'.$pdu['type'].'.png" class="figure-img img-fluid rounded" alt="Recepticle.">'; echo "</a>"; echo "\r

"; }

Which results in…

<hr><h4 class="text-secondary">Luke's PDU.</h4> <a href="show_recepticle.php?id=1" class="jqeasytooltip" data-tiptheme="tipthemewhite" data-tipcontent="Foxtrot"><img src="../images/1.png" class="figure-img img-fluid rounded" alt="Recepticle."></a> <a href="show_recepticle.php?id=2" class="jqeasytooltip" data-tiptheme="tipthemewhite" data-tipcontent="Chris Farley"><img src="../images/1.png" class="figure-img img-fluid rounded" alt="Recepticle."></a> <a href="show_recepticle.php?id=3" class="jqeasytooltip" data-tiptheme="tipthemewhite" data-tipcontent="The Promised Neverland"><img src="../images/2.png" class="figure-img img-fluid rounded" alt="Recepticle."></a> <a href="show_recepticle.php?id=4" class="jqeasytooltip" data-tiptheme="tipthemewhite" data-tipcontent="Donald Trump"><img src="../images/6.png" class="figure-img img-fluid rounded" alt="Recepticle."></a> <a href="show_recepticle.php?id=5" class="jqeasytooltip" data-tiptheme="tipthemewhite" data-tipcontent="Luke Urtnowski"><img src="../images/4.png" class="figure-img img-fluid rounded" alt="Recepticle."></a> <a href="show_recepticle.php?id=7" class="jqeasytooltip" data-tiptheme="tipthemewhite" data-tipcontent="Loner"><img src="../images/4.png" class="figure-img img-fluid rounded" alt="Recepticle."></a> <hr><h4 class="text-secondary">Wally's PDU.</h4> <a href="show_recepticle.php?id=6" class="jqeasytooltip" data-tiptheme="tipthemewhite" data-tipcontent="Peter Griffin"><img src="../images/3.png" class="figure-img img-fluid rounded" alt="Recepticle."></a> <a href="show_recepticle.php?id=9" class="jqeasytooltip" data-tiptheme="tipthemewhite" data-tipcontent="Rick & Morty"><img src="../images/1.png" class="figure-img img-fluid rounded" alt="Recepticle."></a> <a href="show_recepticle.php?id=10" class="jqeasytooltip" data-tiptheme="tipthemewhite" data-tipcontent="Desert Eagle"><img src="../images/5.png" class="figure-img img-fluid rounded" alt="Recepticle."></a> <a href="show_recepticle.php?id=11" class="jqeasytooltip" data-tiptheme="tipthemewhite" data-tipcontent="Tango"><img src="../images/2.png" class="figure-img img-fluid rounded" alt="Recepticle."></a> <a href="show_recepticle.php?id=12" class="jqeasytooltip" data-tiptheme="tipthemewhite" data-tipcontent="The Patriot"><img src="../images/1.png" class="figure-img img-fluid rounded" alt="Recepticle."></a> <hr><h4 class="text-secondary">Fred's PDU.</h4> <a href="show_recepticle.php?id=13" class="jqeasytooltip" data-tiptheme="tipthemewhite" data-tipcontent="The Renegade"><img src="../images/3.png" class="figure-img img-fluid rounded" alt="Recepticle."></a> <a href="show_recepticle.php?id=14" class="jqeasytooltip" data-tiptheme="tipthemewhite" data-tipcontent="Eric Andre"><img src="../images/7.png" class="figure-img img-fluid rounded" alt="Recepticle."></a> <a href="show_recepticle.php?id=15" class="jqeasytooltip" data-tiptheme="tipthemewhite" data-tipcontent="Decker"><img src="../images/4.png" class="figure-img img-fluid rounded" alt="Recepticle."></a> <hr><h4 class="text-secondary">Ian's PDU.</h4> <a href="show_recepticle.php?id=8" class="jqeasytooltip" data-tiptheme="tipthemewhite" data-tipcontent="Coronado"><img src="../images/2.png" class="figure-img img-fluid rounded" alt="Recepticle."></a> <a href="show_recepticle.php?id=16" class="jqeasytooltip" data-tiptheme="tipthemewhite" data-tipcontent="Nathan Explosion"><img src="../images/1.png" class="figure-img img-fluid rounded" alt="Recepticle."></a> <hr><h4 class="text-secondary">Thor's PDU.</h4> <a href="show_recepticle.php?id=17" class="jqeasytooltip" data-tiptheme="tipthemewhite" data-tipcontent="Phil Hartman"><img src="../images/1.png" class="figure-img img-fluid rounded" alt="Recepticle."></a> <hr><h4 class="text-secondary">Pete's PDU.</h4> <a href="show_recepticle.php?id=18" class="jqeasytooltip" data-tiptheme="tipthemewhite" data-tipcontent="Joe Rogan"><img src="../images/2.png" class="figure-img img-fluid rounded" alt="Recepticle."></a> <a href="show_recepticle.php?id=19" class="jqeasytooltip" data-tiptheme="tipthemewhite" data-tipcontent="Dan Crenshaw"><img src="../images/5.png" class="figure-img img-fluid rounded" alt="Recepticle."></a> <a href="show_recepticle.php?id=20" class="jqeasytooltip" data-tiptheme="tipthemewhite" data-tipcontent="Will Ferrell"><img src="../images/3.png" class="figure-img img-fluid rounded" alt="Recepticle."></a> <a href="show_recepticle.php?id=21" class="jqeasytooltip" data-tiptheme="tipthemewhite" data-tipcontent="Hannibal Burress"><img src="../images/9.png" class="figure-img img-fluid rounded" alt="Recepticle."></a>

which is good as it groups the PDUs…

Niw, imm trying to only print the part of the array at [0],[1],[3] separately

Heres what I tried

$index = 0; foreach($pduArray[$index] as $pdu) { echo '<a href="show_recepticle.php?id='.$pdu['recepticle_id'].'" class="jqeasytooltip" data-tiptheme="tipthemewhite" data-tipcontent="'.$pdu['name'].'">'; echo '<img src="../images/'.$pdu['type'].'.png" class="figure-img img-fluid rounded" alt="Recepticle.">'; echo "</a>"; echo "\r

"; $index++; }

but am getting

Warning: Illegal string offset ‘recepticle_id’ in C:\xampp\htdocs\DCT\2\pdus

ame_list_tabs.php on line 44