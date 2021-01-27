Array to string conversion problem

Hello ,
I have a database of trades
I want to filter them by weekdays
This is the form
I want to be able to filter trades made on momdays, Mondays and Wednesdays, or any combination of weekdays.
The $days variable which gets the days selection is an array.
var_dump($days) gives
array (size=3)*
0 => string '0' *(length=1)*
1 => string '2' *(length=1)*
2 => string '4' *(length=1)*
I
n order to use the filter criteria until I chagge it I store it in a table
SQL tables can’t store arrays so I use implode to cange the array into a string
$weekdays = implode("",$days);
When I want to use it I use explode to turn the string to an array
$filter_criteria = get_user_filter_criteria($user_id);
foreach($filter_criteria as $xrow =>$xval)
{
$start_date = $xval['start_date'];
$end_date = $xval['end_date'];
//$weekdays = $xval['weekdays'];
$hour_start = $xval['hour_start'];
$hour_end = $xval['hour_end'];
}
echo $xval['weekdays'];
Insert days selected into $days array
$days = explode($weekdays);
(All other filter criteria work well)
echo $xval[‘weekdays’]; gives 024
var_dump($days); gives
array (size=1) 0 => string ‘024’ (length=3)
But I get a notice array to string conversion in
$sql = "SELECT item, SUM(profit) AS profit, o_time
FROM data
WHERE c_time BETWEEN :start_date AND :end_date
AND TIME(`o_time`) BETWEEN :hour_start AND :hour_end
AND WEEKDAY(`o_time`) IN ($days)
GROUP BY item ";
in
AND WEEKDAY(o_time
) IN ($days)
why does it happen ? how do I fix it ?