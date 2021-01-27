Array to string conversion problem

PHP
#1

Hello ,

I have a database of trades

I want to filter them by weekdays

This is the form
form

I want to be able to filter trades made on momdays, Mondays and Wednesdays, or any combination of weekdays.

The $days variable which gets the days selection is an array.
var_dump($days) gives

array (size=3)* 
0 => string '0' *(length=1)* 
1 => string '2' *(length=1)*
 2 => string '4' *(length=1)*

I

n order to use the filter criteria until I chagge it I store it in a table

SQL tables can’t store arrays so I use implode to cange the array into a string
$weekdays = implode("",$days);

When I want to use it I use explode to turn the string to an array

$filter_criteria = get_user_filter_criteria($user_id);

foreach($filter_criteria as $xrow =>$xval)
{
  $start_date = $xval['start_date'];
  $end_date = $xval['end_date'];
  //$weekdays = $xval['weekdays'];
  $hour_start = $xval['hour_start'];
  $hour_end = $xval['hour_end'];
}
echo $xval['weekdays'];
 Insert days selected into $days array
   $days = explode($weekdays);

(All other filter criteria work well)
echo $xval[‘weekdays’]; gives 024

var_dump($days); gives
array (size=1) 0 => string ‘024’ (length=3)

But I get a notice array to string conversion in

$sql = "SELECT item, SUM(profit) AS profit, o_time
		        FROM data
				WHERE c_time BETWEEN :start_date AND :end_date 
			    AND TIME(`o_time`) BETWEEN :hour_start AND :hour_end
				AND WEEKDAY(`o_time`) IN ($days)
				GROUP BY item ";

in AND WEEKDAY(o_time) IN ($days)

why does it happen ? how do I fix it ?

#2

well no, thats not what you said before.

Your code:

will not give you this result. It will generate an error because explode expects 2 parameters, and you’re only giving it one.

You’ve confused explode and str_split.

#4

m_hutley, Thanks for the quick response. I did mixed it up. Thus is because I tried every possible sulution I found on the web before I posted here.

I ipploded selected days

$weekdays  = implode(" ",$days);
$days = $_POST['weekday'];

When I extracted it from the database I exploded it

echo $xval['weekdays'];
// Insert days selected into $days array
   $days = explode(" ",$xval['weekdays']);


var_dump($days);

I got

0 2 4

<small>C:\wamp\www\trade_analyzer_filter_NEWֹTABLESֹ\trades_header.php:35:
array (size=3)
0 => string  '0' *(length=1)
1 => string  '2' *(length=1)
2 => string  '4' *(length=1)*

and
Notice: Array to string conversion in C:\wamp\www\trade_analyzer_filter_NEWֹTABLESֹ\fetch.php on line 617

This is line 617
AND WEEKDAY(o_time) IN ($days)

I also tried str_split . whem I imploded selected days with no space between them
I tried echo json encode()

Nothing worked. Nada.

#5

i’m… very confused by the first line of the code there. Are you reusing variable names? That’s dangerous.

So when you get to 617, $days is an array of 3 elements.
You want it to be a string, with commas inbetween the elements.
Implode the array.