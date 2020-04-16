Array to CSV then Analyze Data

hello,

I have a CSV file that contains order data. (id, item name, price, ship date). The first column are the column descriptions and data starts on row 2.

Right now i am able to build an array from that CSV easily.

Array ( [0] => Array ( [0] => ID [1] => ITEM NAME [2] => PRICE [3] => SHIPDATE )

The next row is

[1] => Array ( [0] => 102 [1] => Test Product [2] => 2.99 [3] => 01/01/2020 )

I am accomplishing this like this.

<?php $csv = array(); $lines = file('orders.csv', FILE_IGNORE_NEW_LINES); foreach ($lines as $key => $value) { $csv[$key] = str_getcsv($value); } echo '<pre>'; print_r($csv); echo '</pre>'; ?>

So here is my question.

Is there a way to build this dynamically so that it automatically makes the key the title of the column,

Example

[1] => Array ( [ID] => 102 [ITEM NAME] => Test Product [PRICE] => 2.99 [DATE] => 01/01/2020 )

and additionally, is this the best way to build an array that I need to manipulate data for later?

My goal is to take the CSV and show the data nicely. For example, total number of orders = 12091.30 and show a graph and how many orders were placed in january.

I have struggled with building the array correctly to read back later and build visuals.

Thanks.;