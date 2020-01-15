Array to CSV then Analyze Data

hello,
I have a CSV file that contains order data. (id, item name, price, ship date). The first column are the column descriptions and data starts on row 2.
Right now i am able to build an array from that CSV easily.
Array
(
[0] => Array
(
[0] => ID
[1] => ITEM NAME
[2] => PRICE
[3] => SHIPDATE
)
The next row is
[1] => Array
(
[0] => 102
[1] => Test Product
[2] => 2.99
[3] => 01/01/2020
)
I am accomplishing this like this.
<?php
$csv = array();
$lines = file('orders.csv', FILE_IGNORE_NEW_LINES);
foreach ($lines as $key => $value)
{
$csv[$key] = str_getcsv($value);
}
echo '<pre>';
print_r($csv);
echo '</pre>';
?>
So here is my question.
Is there a way to build this dynamically so that it automatically makes the key the title of the column,
Example
[1] => Array
(
[ID] => 102
[ITEM NAME] => Test Product
[PRICE] => 2.99
[DATE] => 01/01/2020
)
and additionally, is this the best way to build an array that I need to manipulate data for later?
My goal is to take the CSV and show the data nicely. For example, total number of orders = 12091.30 and show a graph and how many orders were placed in january.
I have struggled with building the array correctly to read back later and build visuals.
Thanks.;