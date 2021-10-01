Array_splice with 3 arguments

Hi,

I have a problem with understanding array_splice(…) operation in the question at the bottom. -1 is used for length or offset but how we use this value in the context of array because array indexes and size is positive. If we suppose -1 as the end of array, then it means we have to remove elements from index 1 to the end of array and this would leave only “red” as the answer which is wrong.

$input = array(“red”, “green”, “blue”, “yellow”);

array_splice($input, 1, -1);

Somebody please guide me.

Zulfi.