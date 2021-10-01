Array_splice with 3 arguments

Hi,

I have a problem with understanding array_splice(…) operation in the question at the bottom. -1 is used for length or offset but how we use this value in the context of array because array indexes and size is positive. If we suppose -1 as the end of array, then it means we have to remove elements from index 1 to the end of array and this would leave only “red” as the answer which is wrong.

$input = array(“red”, “green”, “blue”, “yellow”);
array_splice($input, 1, -1);

Somebody please guide me.

Zulfi.

The examples in Free Online PHP Manual may be useful:

https://www.php.net/manual/en/function.array-splice.php

What result are you expecting?

Hi,
Thanks for your response. The link says:

If offset is negative then the start of the removed portion is at that offset from the end of the array array.

So we will start from end and go to index 1 from the end which is blue then we would remove “blue”.

so array would be (“red”, “green”, “yellow”). The answer is not right. Please guide me.
Zulfi.

It’s not the offset you’ve set negative.