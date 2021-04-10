I have an arrao
$available_rus = range(1,56);
I’m trying to trim off 13 values off the end, do I use array_slice() or rtrim()?
You use array_slice where the offset is 0 and the length is -13.
$all_but_last_thirteen = array_slice($available_rus, 0, -13);
rtrim() is for dealing with strings and not arrays.
or just… don’t make the range start at 1?
